Scott County-Woodford County ‘trilogy’ in play at 11th Region softball tournament

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors have enabled the finals “trilogy” that NBA fans sought coming into the season. Will Scott County and Woodford County do the same for softball fans in the 11th Region?

Pairings for the 11th Region softball tournament were drawn Saturday morning. Scott County, ranked No. 1 in the final coaches’ poll of the season, and Woodford County, ranked No. 2, are on opposite sides of the bracket. Play begins Monday at Franklin County.

The Cardinals and Yellow Jackets have met for the last two 11th Region titles, with Scott County coming out ahead both times. Woodford County last defeated Scott County in an early regular-season game in 2015; the Cards have since taken five straight, including 7-0 and 5-3 wins in the regular season this year.

Scott County has won five straight 11th Region championships and nine of 12 since joining the region in 2006. The Cardinals are the only 11th Region school to have won a state championship, doing so in 2014 and last season. They haven’t lost a game to an in-state opponent this year and allowed a total of six runs in 11 games against 11th Region opponents.

Lafayette, the winners from the 43rd District, got paired with 41st District runner-up Franklin County. The winner of that game will meet the winner between Scott County and Berea.

Tates Creek, which fell to Lafayette in the district finals, drew Woodford County. The winner of that matchup will get the Madison Central-Bryan Station winner.

Bryan Station is in the 11th Region field for the first time since 2010. Tates Creek will make its first appearance since 2012.

Lafayette is the only Lexington school in the last 10 seasons to have won the 11th Region (2011).

Woodford County last won the region in 2006. It’s in the tournament for the sixth straight season.

Franklin County, making its first appearance since 2014, won the region in 2009.

Madison Central won the tournament three straight years from 2000 to 2002 but hasn’t advanced to state since. Berea has never won the region.