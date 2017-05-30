Woodford County trounces Madison Central 11-1 to reach 11th Region softball finals

Woodford County wasted little time punching a ticket to the 11th Region softball finals.
The Yellowjackets scraped across runs in the first and second innings then erupted for five runs in the fifth on their way to an 11-1 drubbing of Madison Central on Tuesday night at Franklin County High School.
Woodford will face Scott County in Wednesday’s championship. It will be the third straight year the Cardinals and Yellowjackets have squared off for the 11th Region title. Scott County won both of the previous matchups and has won five straight overall against Woodford County.
Caitlin Karo pulled double duty in the victory. The senior drove in four runs, including a three-run no-doubt homer over the right-field wall to cap the fifth inning. She then moved from first base to pitcher in the middle of the fourth after Madison Central scored its lone run on a sacrifice fly by Kandy Browne. Caro finished the game in the circle, allowing just one hit.
“Caitlin is a true senior leader,” said Woodford Coach Les Anderson. “She’s worked incredibly hard her whole career for nights like tonight.”
The Yellowjackets added two more runs in the fourth inning on RBI singles by Ariel Dailey and Kelsey Coleman. Coleman and Kasey Abel led off the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back triples, ending the game via the run-rule.
Anderson likes the Jackets’ chances of knocking off Scott County and earning the program’s first trip to the state tournament since 2006.
“This is the best Woodford County has played in its history,” he said. “We had a great game at Scott County early this year where we had a couple of costly errors. If we can continue to hit and be intelligent at the plate we’ve got a shot. It’s gonna take a great game, but I think we’ve got it in us.”
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
