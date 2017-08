1:12 What can students expect at Lexington's new Frederick Douglass High? Pause

1:18 Pit bull named Nasty finds new foster home in Stanford

0:41 Health, practice 'difficult to balance' for Nick Haynes, but long-term health most important, according to Stoops

1:27 The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts

0:31 Shooting the eclipse with your smart phone? Follow these tips

0:30 'I'm his boogeyman:' Beshear says Bevin always blames him

1:17 'They believe in this community:' Gov. Bevin on incentives to Toyota

0:44 Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk interact with kids at UK basketball camp

1:26 UK dentist files lawsuit: 'What I experienced has no place in our state'