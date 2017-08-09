High School Sports

Kentucky scores well in study

Staff/wire reports

August 09, 2017 10:09 AM

 A high school sports study conducted by the Korey Stringer Institute shows that many states are not fully implementing key safety guidelines to protect athletes from potentially life-threatening conditions.

The survey of all sports played in high school showed North Carolina with the most comprehensive health and safety policies at 79 percent, followed by Kentucky at 71 percent. At the bottom were Colorado (23 percent) and California (26 percent). Those scores were based on a state meeting best practice guidelines addressing the four major causes of sudden death for that age group: cardiac arrest, traumatic head injuries, exertional heat stroke and exertional sickling occurring in athletes with sickle cell trait.

The institute is a sports safety research and advocacy organization named after the former Vikings star who died from exertional heat stroke in 2001.

