Former UK quarterbacks to speak at Tyler Hicks scholarship banquet

Former University of Kentucky quarterbacks Jared Lorenzen and Freddie Maggard are the featured speakers for the Tyler Hicks Memorial Scholarship Banquet scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Scott County High School.
Tyler Hicks, the son of Scott County basketball coach Billy Hicks, died on Oct. 26, 2012, after injuries sustained from an automobile accident. A scholarship in Tyler’s name was established in Aug. 2014. The $10,000 scholarship ($2,500 for four years) is awarded to an athlete or support-staff member; the fourth recipient will be awarded on Saturday night.
Tickets for the annual banquet, which serves as a fundraiser for the scholarship, are $25. A barbecue-style dinner will be served starting at 6 p.m. Johnson County native Marlana VanHoose will perform during the event.
Tickets can be purchased at www.tylerhicks14memorial.com. Tax-deductible donations can also be made through the website or mailed to:
The Cardinals Sports Club., c/o Tyler Hicks Memorial Scholarship
P.O. Box 68
Georgetown, KY 40324
