Lexington soccer teams won’t have to leave town to win a state title

Lexington’s soccer teams won’t have to leave the city at all this postseason to bring a state title to their schools.
The draws for the boys’ and girls’ KHSAA State Soccer Tournaments were held on Wednesday. The KHSAA will host the quarterfinals of the tournaments at Frederick Douglass High School and Lafayette High School. The semifinals and finals of both tournaments will be held at Lafayette.
Brackets for each tournament are the same. The 11th Region winner will host the winner from the 9th Region in the semi-state round, which was already determined previously. The boys’ and girls’ winner of that game — “Semi-State No. 5” — will play the winner of Semi-State No. 7 (the winner of a game between the 13th and 15th Region winners) on Saturday, Oct. 28.
2017 KHSAA State Soccer Tournament brackets— KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) October 11, 2017
Girls - https://t.co/1rts2gWJHG
Boys - https://t.co/NFcwwH1T3x#khsso #MyReasonWhy
2017 KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament bracket available at https://t.co/bQDNPoRvFr #khsvb #MyReasonWhy— KHSAA Events (@khsaaevents) October 11, 2017
2017 KHSAA State Field Hockey Tourn. bracket avail. at https://t.co/aKypAUHtVl (Region assignments will be unveiled prior to state) #khsfh— KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) October 11, 2017
Paul Laurence Dunbar, which qualified for the boys’ 11th Region tournament with a win over Lafayette in the 43rd District semifinals on Tuesday, is ranked No. 2 in the latest Maher Rankings, behind only St. Xavier. Henry Clay, which will vie for an 11th Region berth against Sayre on Wednesday, is ranked No. 3 in the state.
Henry Clay, the fourth-ranked team on the girls’ side, earned its 11th Region berth with a 5-0 win over Sayre on Tuesday. Lexington Catholic, the No. 5 team in the state, also qualified for the field already with a 4-0 win over No. 22 Lexington Christian. No. 11 Paul Laurence Dunbar and No. 24 Tates Creek will play for a berth to the field on Wednesday night.
The winner of the 43rd District — Dunbar or Lexington Catholic — will host the boys’ 11th Region tournament. Henry Clay will host the girls’ 11th Region tournament. Both start next week.
If the Maher Rankings hold, the boys’ state finals would pit Dunbar against St. Xavier. The girls’ championship game would have No. 3 Owensboro Catholic meeting No. 1 Sacred Heart.
Quarterfinal times for the state soccer tournament are to be determined after the semi-state results are known. The boys’ semifinals are set for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and the girls’ semifinals are slated for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 2. The championship games begin with the boys’ game at 5 p.m. Nov. 4 with the girls’ to follow, starting no earlier than 7 p.m.
Draws for the KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament and the KHSAA State Field Hockey Tournament were also held on Wednesday.
The winner of the 11th Region volleyball tournament will open against the 16th Region winner in the KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament, held at Valley High School. Henry Clay, ranked 10th in the state, won the 11th Region the last two seasons. This year’s title is expected to come down to between the Blue Devils and Paul Laurence Dunbar, ranked 12th in the state, who have split meetings this year. Lafayette (No. 20) and Tates Creek (No. 25) are also ranked in the top 25.
Two teams in the 16th Region, East Carter and Rowan County, have won more than 20 games. East Carter is 27-7 with a 22-2 record against regional foes and Rowan County is 22-10 with a 13-1 record in the region. The Vikings have defeated East Carter twice this season. Raceland, the four-time defending champion in the 16th Region, is 17-14 with an 11-7 record in the region.
First-round times for the volleyball tournament will be determined once the participants are known. The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 4, beginning at 10 a.m. with the semifinals starting at 7 p.m. The championship game will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 5.
The KHSAA State Field Hockey Tournament will be held in Louisville and its region assisgnments will be revealed at a later date. Currently no schools from outside the Louisville area play field hockey.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
