Five Lexington golfers earn All-State status; Mr. and Ms. Golf awarded

The 2017 Mr. and Ms. Golf recipients, along with the 2017 All-State golf teams, were presented Wednesday by Golf House Kentucky, the Kentucky Junior Golf Foundation and the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association.
St. Xavier sophomore Drew Doyle and Elizabethtown senior Sarah Hinton received the respective player of the year awards for their genders. Both achieved the most All-State points based on their performance over the course of the high school season to win their honor and lead all golfers named to the first teams.
Two Lexington Christian golfers — sophomore Jansen Preston, who won this year’s individual state title, and junior Jackson LaLonde — made the All-State boys’ first team along with Lafayette sophomore Henry Lane. C.M. Mixon (South Warren), Cooper Parks (Taylor County), Hayden Riney (Owensboro Catholic), John Marshall Butler (Trinity), Dalton Bagwell (McCracken County) and Campbell Kremer (St. Xavier) also made the boys’ first team.
LCA sophomore Laney Frye was the only girl from Lexington to achieve first-team status. Madison Central junior MacKenzie Neal also made the first team. Bailey Hubbard (Clay County), Ryan Bender (Sacred Heart), Shelby Darnell (Madisonville), Lizzie Loy (Russell County), Taylor Edlin (Sacred Heart), Madison Smith (Cooper) and Olivia DiPaolo (Ryle) were the remaining first-team members on the girls’ side.
Scott County sophomore Rylea Marcum was the points leader among girls named to the All-State second team. Paul Laurence Dunbar senior Sarah Black also made the cut. Joining them were: Erin Rowland (Sacred Heart), Payton Carter (Henderson County), Molly Bebelaar (South Oldham), Hallie Riley (Marshall County), Faith Martin (South Warren), Olivia Hensley (Boyd County) and Brooklyn DiPaolo (Ryle).
Qualifying for the boys’ second team were: Cullan Brown (Lyon County), Jay Kirchdorfer (St. Xavier), Camron Turner (Jackson City), Jay Nimmo (Marshall County), Jon Kosier (Montgomery County), Reese Sexton (Wayne County), Ryan Clements (Ryle), Daniel Love (Daviess County), Blake Evans (Morgan County) and Joe Benton (Estill County)
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments