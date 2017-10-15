See how Josh Moore voted in this week’s high school football poll

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press football polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling, which will be released later on Monday.
Class A
School
Record
1. Beechwood
6-2
2. Paintsville
7-1
3. Kentucky Country Day
7-1
4. Hazard
5-2
5. Raceland
5-3
6. Ludlow
7-1
7. Russellville
6-2
8. Paris
7-1
9. Bracken County
7-2
10. Frankfort
6-2
Class 2A
School
Record
1. DeSales
8-0
2. Lexington Christian
8-0
3. Danville
8-0
4. Mayfield
7-1
5. Christian Academy of Louisville
6-2
6. Glasgow
6-2
7. Newport Central Catholic
4-4
8. Lloyd Memorial
6-2
9. Somerset
5-4
10. Walton-Verona
6-2
Class 3A
School
Record
1. Belfry
7-1
2. Corbin
7-1
3. Boyle County
7-1
4. Central
6-2
5. Elizabethtown
7-1
6. Caldwell County
8-1
7. Casey County
7-0
8 LaRue County
7-1
9. Fleming County
7-1
10. Lexington Catholic
4-4
Class 4A
School
Record
1. Johnson Central
8-0
2. Wayne County
8-1
3. Collins
6-2
4. Ashland Blazer
7-2
5. Logan County
8-0
6. Rockcastle County
6-2
7. Shelby County
6-2
8. Taylor County
6-2
9. Franklin-Simpson
5-3
10. Knox Central
6-2
Class 5A
School
Record
1. Covington Catholic
8-0
2. Bowling Green
6-2
3. South Warren
7-1
4. Christian County
8-0
5. South Oldham
7-1
6. Madison Southern
6-2
7. Southwestern
6-2
8. Montgomery County
6-2
9. Anderson County
6-2
10. North Laurel
7-2
Class 6A
School
Record
1. Trinity
9-0
2. Scott County
7-2
3. St. Xavier
7-1
4. Simon Kenton
9-0
5. Male
7-2
6. Pleasure Ridge Park
6-2
7. Ryle
6-2
8. Frederick Douglass
6-2
9. Tates Creek
6-2
10. Butler
6-3
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
