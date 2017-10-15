Tates Creek quarterback Cameron Workman slaps hands with Laron Warner after they teamed up for a touchdown against Bryan Station at Tates Creek in Lexington, Ky., Friday, September 15, 2017.
High School Sports

See how Josh Moore voted in this week’s high school football poll

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

October 15, 2017 11:16 PM

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press football polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling, which will be released later on Monday.

Class A

School

Record

1. Beechwood

6-2

2. Paintsville

7-1

3. Kentucky Country Day

7-1

4. Hazard

5-2

5. Raceland

5-3

6. Ludlow

7-1

7. Russellville

6-2

8. Paris

7-1

9. Bracken County

7-2

10. Frankfort

6-2

Class 2A

School

Record

1. DeSales

8-0

2. Lexington Christian

8-0

3. Danville

8-0

4. Mayfield

7-1

5. Christian Academy of Louisville

6-2

6. Glasgow

6-2

7. Newport Central Catholic

4-4

8. Lloyd Memorial

6-2

9. Somerset

5-4

10. Walton-Verona

6-2

Class 3A

School

Record

1. Belfry

7-1

2. Corbin

7-1

3. Boyle County

7-1

4. Central

6-2

5. Elizabethtown

7-1

6. Caldwell County

8-1

7. Casey County

7-0

8 LaRue County

7-1

9. Fleming County

7-1

10. Lexington Catholic

4-4

Class 4A

School

Record

1. Johnson Central

8-0

2. Wayne County

8-1

3. Collins

6-2

4. Ashland Blazer

7-2

5. Logan County

8-0

6. Rockcastle County

6-2

7. Shelby County

6-2

8. Taylor County

6-2

9. Franklin-Simpson

5-3

10. Knox Central

6-2

Class 5A

School

Record

1. Covington Catholic

8-0

2. Bowling Green

6-2

3. South Warren

7-1

4. Christian County

8-0

5. South Oldham

7-1

6. Madison Southern

6-2

7. Southwestern

6-2

8. Montgomery County

6-2

9. Anderson County

6-2

10. North Laurel

7-2

Class 6A

School

Record

1. Trinity

9-0

2. Scott County

7-2

3. St. Xavier

7-1

4. Simon Kenton

9-0

5. Male

7-2

6. Pleasure Ridge Park

6-2

7. Ryle

6-2

8. Frederick Douglass

6-2

9. Tates Creek

6-2

10. Butler

6-3

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

