LCA's Dillon Wheatley runs against Lexington Catholic at Lexington Christian Academy in Lexington, Ky., Friday, September 8, 2017. Matt Goins

High School Sports

Three unanimous No. 1 teams highlight newest Kentucky high school football polls

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

October 16, 2017 3:29 PM

LOUISVILLE

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points, previous rankings and next opponent:

Class A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Paintsville

9

7-1

161

1

2. Beechwood

8

6-2

160

2

3. Hazard

5-2

121

3

4. Kentucky Country Day

7-1

116

4

5. Raceland

5-3

91

6

6. Russellville

6-2

72

7

7. Paris

7-1

54

8

8. Ludlow

7-1

47

5

9. Pikeville

3-4

40

9

10. Williamsburg

5-3

29

10

Others receiving votes: Bracken County 12, Lynn Camp 11, Eminence 9, Frankfort 6, Louisville Holy Cross 3, Bishop Brossart 2, Fairview 1.

Class 2A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Danville

6

9-0

154

2

2. DeSales

10

8-0

153

1

3. Mayfield

1

7-1

132

3

4. Lexington Christian

8-0

127

4

5. Christian Academy of Louisville

6-2

97

6

6. Glasgow

6-2

66

8

7. Somerset

5-4

44

7

8. Walton-Verona

6-2

40

9

9. Newport Central Catholic

4-4

38

5

10. Lloyd Memorial

6-2

37

NR

Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 27, Prestonsburg 12, Shelby Valley 6, Ballard Memorial 2.

Class 3A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Belfry

12

7-1

164

1

2. Corbin

2

7-1

144

2

3. Boyle County

1

7-1

130

3

4. Elizabethtown

1

7-1

110

5

5. Central

6-2

108

4

6. Caldwell County

8-1

76

6

7. Casey County

1

8-0

72

7

t8. Lexington Catholic

4-4

33

9

t8. Fleming County

7-1

33

10

10. LaRue County

7-1

32

8

Others receiving votes: Western Hills 9, Paducah Tilghman 7, Adair County 7, Bell County 5, Pike County Central 3, Floyd Central 1, Jackson County 1.

Class 4A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Johnson Central

16

8-0

160

1

2. Wayne County

8-1

136

2

3. Collins

6-2

120

3

4. Ashland Blazer

7-2

109

4

5. Logan County

8-0

74

5

6. Franklin-Simpson

5-3

69

6

7. Rockcastle County

6-2

63

7

8. Knox Central

6-2

38

9

t9. Scott

5-3

31

t10

t9. Shelby County

6-2

31

8

Others receiving votes: Taylor County 15, Madisonville 6, John Hardin 6, Franklin County 6, Bourbon County 4, Allen County-Scottsville 3, Hopkinsville 3, East Jessamine 2, Mercer County 2, Western 2, Boyd County 1.

Class 5A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Covington Catholic

16

8-0

160

1

2. Bowling Green

6-2

132

2

3. Christian County

8-0

128

3

4. South Warren

7-1

111

4

5. South Oldham

7-1

100

5

6. Southwestern

6-2

66

6

7. Madison Southern

6-2

60

7

8. North Laurel

7-2

47

t9

9. Montgomery County

6-2

15

NR

10. Apollo

6-2

13

NR

Others receiving votes: Anderson County 12, Whitley County 12, Perry County Central 7, Owensboro 5, Graves County 5, Highlands 3, Doss 2, Pulaski County 2.

Class 6A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Trinity

16

9-0

160

1

2. St. Xavier

7-1

138

3

3. Simon Kenton

9-0

119

4

4. Male

7-2

108

2

5. Scott County

7-2

107

5

6. Pleasure Ridge Park

6-2

76

6

7. Ryle

6-2

64

7

8. Frederick Douglass

6-2

44

8

9. Butler

6-3

34

9

10. Tates Creek

6-2

12

NR

Others receiving votes: Ballard 6, Central Hardin 5, Campbell County 4, Madison Central.

Organizations that voted in this week’s poll: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Middlesboro Daily News, Middlesboro; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WRUS, Russellville.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

