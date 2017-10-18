Bryan Station defeated Frederick Douglass, 3-0, in the 42nd District volleyball tournament semifinals at Sayre on Wednesday, October 18, 2017. The Defenders qualified for the 11th Region tournament and will play Henry Clay in the 42nd District finals.
jmoore@herald-leader.com
More Videos
0:35
Bryan Station keeps building volleyball success
0:13
Jaden Springer finishes alley-oop in Lexington holiday tournament
0:58
Franklin-Simpson celebrates its 4A football championship
0:30
Franklin-Simpson coach gets championship bath
0:26
Was this a touchdown or interception? You make the call
1:12
Fans thrilled to have football state finals back in Lexington after four decades
0:28
See the first high school touchdown in Kroger Field history
0:47
Opening Drive trailer: An inside look at the Douglass Broncos' first year
1:31
Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut
1:26
After five weeks of ineligibility, this Douglass quarterback will return to the field
1:11
Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school
0:40
She lives in New Zealand but met her friend at a finish line in Kentucky
0:56
Football player with high-functioning autism returns fumble for a touchdown
Jaden Springer, a five-star prospect ranked in the top 10 of the class of 2020, finished an alley-oop during a Rocky River (N.C.) win over Bryan Station in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic on Wednesday, December 28, 2017.
A catch by Danville receiver Jaleel Warren was ruled a touchdown by the officials near the end of the first half in the Admirals' game against Mayfield in the Class 2A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl. Mayfield fans believed it was an interception.
The Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship games were held at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., from Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 3, 2017. It was the first time the finals were held in Lexington since 1976.
Beechwood running back James Davis scored the first high school touchdown in the history of Kroger Field on Friday, December 1, 2017. It was the first time the KHSAA championship games were held in Lexington since 1976.
Edie Meyer delivered the game-winning penalty kick for No. 3 West Jessamine in a win over No. 1 Sacred Heart in semifinals of the KHSAA Girls State Soccer Tournament at Lafayette on Thursday, November 2, 2017.