Henry Clay is under .500, but that doesn't really matter

Jaden Springer, a five-star prospect ranked in the top 10 of the class of 2020, finished an alley-oop during a Rocky River (N.C.) win over Bryan Station in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic on Wednesday, December 28, 2017.
A catch by Danville receiver Jaleel Warren was ruled a touchdown by the officials near the end of the first half in the Admirals' game against Mayfield in the Class 2A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl. Mayfield fans believed it was an interception.
The Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship games were held at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., from Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 3, 2017. It was the first time the finals were held in Lexington since 1976.
Beechwood running back James Davis scored the first high school touchdown in the history of Kroger Field on Friday, December 1, 2017. It was the first time the KHSAA championship games were held in Lexington since 1976.
Edie Meyer delivered the game-winning penalty kick for No. 3 West Jessamine in a win over No. 1 Sacred Heart in semifinals of the KHSAA Girls State Soccer Tournament at Lafayette on Thursday, November 2, 2017.