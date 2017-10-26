Here are the 2017 Kentucky All-State boys’ soccer teams

The Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association released its All-State boys’ teams on Thursday.
Thirteen players from Lexington and sixteen total players from the 11th Region made one of the three All-State boys’ soccer teams. Eddy Andrade (Paul Laurence Dunbar), Brian Banahan (Lexington Catholic), Ethan MacGillivray (Henry Clay) and Josh Szydlik (Paul Laurence Dunbar) made the first team along with Frankfort’s Devin Craig.
Lexingtonians on the second team were: Nafiz Budeiri (Henry Clay), Pedro Jimenez (Paul Laurence Dunbar), Tyler Kenney (Lexington Catholic) and Max Nusbacher (Lafayette).
Keegan Bailey (Lexington Catholic), Jace Burt (Lafayette), Jackson Kirn (Lexington Catholic), Colby Rose (Henry Clay) and Will Sweeney (Henry Clay) all made the honorable mention squad. Frankfort’s Reed Miklavcic and Madison Central’s Brandon Carney also were honorable-mention selections.
The complete teams, which are divided into East and West squads, are listed here as they were presented by the KHSSCA.
East, First Team: Andrew Roe, Ryle; Carter Kunstek, St. Henry; Noah Wulfeck, Covington Catholic; Nick Gish, Highlands; Logan Muck, Newport Central Catholic; Devin Craig, Frankfort; Ethan MacGillivray, Henry Clay; Brian Banahan, Lexington Catholic; Eddy Andrade, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Josh Szydlik, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Brandon Ballard, Mercer County
West, First Team: Ethan Noel, Hopkinsville; Ryan Troutman, Trinity; Andrew Minnis, John Hardin; Elocho Ramazani, Warren Central; Luke O’Hara, Oldham County; Armando Zamarripa, Henderson County; Michael Hagerty, St. Xavier Max Gordinier, St. Xavier; Rahim Shalash, Collins, Jansen Wilson, Elizabethtown; Jake Peveler, Daviess County
East, Second Team: Austin Brownell, Ryle; Zach Combs, Covington Holy Cross; Conner Harper, Pendleton County; Brogan Dice, Montgomery County; Nafiz Budeiri, Henry Clay; Max Nusbacher, Lafayette; Tyler Kenney, Lexington Catholic; Pedri Jimenez, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Ryan Henry, Boyle County; Trey Cima, Corbin; Ryan Mullen, Rowan County
West, Second Team: Jaxon Allard, McCracken County; Christian Adams, Calloway County; Ryan Roussel, Hopkinsville; Michael Caron, Henderson County; Brian Winkler, Daviess County; Kemal Esmic, Warren Central; Kevin Lanham, Collins; Drew Bruce, Oldham County; Wilondja Ramazani, Warren Central; Anatoli Emina, South Warren; Brandon McManus, Trinity
East, Honorable Mention: Aidan Jordan, Ryle; James Spindley, Ryle; Josh Bisbee, St. Henry; Elias Ordonez, Highlands; Luke Lockard, Calvary Christian; Joshua Bailey, Clark County; Klae Wilson, Montgomery County; Reed Miklavcic, Frankfort; Will Sweeney, Henry Clay; Colby Rose, Henry Clay; Jace Burt, Lafayette; Jackson Kirn, Lexington Catholic; Keegan Bailey, Lexington Catholic; Brandon Carney, Madison Central; Saif Siddiqui, Danville; Trey Miller, West Jessamine; Elijah Young, West Jessamine; Riley Crawford, Pulaski County; Omar Canella, Somerset; Chris Labanion, Corbin; Nick Tiedeman, Rowan County; Matthew Gagliano, Rowan County
West, Honorable Mention: Clay Harlow, Ballard; Caleb Joiner, Hopkinsville; Trevor Massa, McCracken County; Max Miller, Daviess County; Wes Knott, Apollo; Max Wawrin, Henderson County; Aaron Dawson, Calloway County; Luis Lopez, McCracken County; Eli Best, Central Hardin; Luke Luckett, Central Hardin; Haydon Korfhage, St. Xavier; Jeff Thomas, Oldham County; Will Leanhart, Simon Kenton; Matthew Stoltz, Collins; Evan Redman, Eastern; Cal LeDoux, Collegiate; Isaih Wynder, Collegiate; Case Cox, St. Xavier; Dylan Smith, North Oldham; Jamal Rasheed, North Hardin; Fahrudin Alic, Warren Central; Senid Avdic, Warren Central
