Dunbar reclaims 11th Region throne after five-set thriller

More Videos 1:04 Dunbar fans storm the court after winning 11th Region volleyball title Pause 1:25 Henry Clay is under .500, but that doesn't really matter 1:34 LexCath hero Corbett on her title-clinching goooaaal 0:31 Video shows deputy nearly ran over by fleeing truck 1:09 'Wither on the vine.' Historic coal town faces many challenges as coal declines 1:31 Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed 2:08 Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 1:22 A humbled Kentucky secondary goes back to basics 1:34 88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day 2:30 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dunbar fans storm the court after winning 11th Region volleyball title Paul Laurence Dunbar defeated Henry Clay, 3-2, in the finals of 11th Region volleyball tournament at Woodford County High School on Thursday, October 26, 2017. Paul Laurence Dunbar defeated Henry Clay, 3-2, in the finals of 11th Region volleyball tournament at Woodford County High School on Thursday, October 26, 2017. jmoore@herald-leader.com

Paul Laurence Dunbar defeated Henry Clay, 3-2, in the finals of 11th Region volleyball tournament at Woodford County High School on Thursday, October 26, 2017. jmoore@herald-leader.com