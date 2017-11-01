Finalists determined for KHSAA boys soccer state tournament

The state’s all-time leader in boys’ soccer championships and the defending titlist will face off for the 2017 trophy.
St. Xavier, which has won 12 state championships, will play Daviess County — which won its first title last year after a sudden-death shootout — in the finals of the KHSAA Boys’ Soccer State Tournament in Lexington on Saturday. St. Xavier defeated Warren Central, 6-0, following Daviess County’s 2-1 overtime win against Ryle at Lafayette on Wednesday.
BOX SCORE: Daviess County 2, Ryle 1 (2OT)
BOX SCORE: St. Xavier 6, Warren Central 0
Lafayette will also host the finals, set for 5 p.m. Saturday.
The girls’ finals, whose participants are still to be determined, will follow the boys’ finals on Saturday. Daviess County and Notre Dame play in the first girls’ semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday with a match between Sacred Heart and West Jessamine, last year’s state champion, to follow.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments