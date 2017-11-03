They won their first state title last year. They’ll try for a second really soon.

More Videos 0:37 Sudden-death penalty kick ends top team's season Pause 1:04 Dunbar fans storm the court after winning 11th Region volleyball title 0:42 Harassment allegations don't stop Jeff Hoover from attending pension forum 1:37 'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 0:55 Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK 1:00 Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:56 Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 1:14 Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. 1:10 Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sudden-death penalty kick ends top team's season Edie Meyer delivered the game-winning penalty kick for No. 3 West Jessamine in a win over No. 1 Sacred Heart in semifinals of the KHSAA Girls State Soccer Tournament at Lafayette on Thursday, November 2, 2017. Edie Meyer delivered the game-winning penalty kick for No. 3 West Jessamine in a win over No. 1 Sacred Heart in semifinals of the KHSAA Girls State Soccer Tournament at Lafayette on Thursday, November 2, 2017. jmoore@herald-leader.com

Edie Meyer delivered the game-winning penalty kick for No. 3 West Jessamine in a win over No. 1 Sacred Heart in semifinals of the KHSAA Girls State Soccer Tournament at Lafayette on Thursday, November 2, 2017. jmoore@herald-leader.com