One of the state’s best high school soccer programs is looking for a new leader

Sacred Heart, historically one of the state’s most successful girls’ soccer programs, is looking for a new head coach.
Jaclyn Puntillo, who’s spent the last five years at the helm of the Valkyries soccer team, is moving to Connecticut at the end of the fall semester. Her fiancé took a job in Connecticut earlier this year.
Sacred Heart’s Twitter account posted the opening on Monday afternoon.
Puntillo was an assistant for four years before taking over head coaching duties in 2013.
“Being a soccer coach at Sacred Heart Academy and getting to work with the players was one of the greatest sources of fulfillment and happiness in my life over the last decade,” Puntillo wrote in an email to the Herald-Leader. “While I will miss my players and my staff greatly, I’m looking forward to following their accomplishments from afar. I’m also looking forward to my future beyond SHA, and I know Coach (Donna) Moir will hire someone that will carry on the tradition of excellence established and carried out by Dave Griffiths, Chris Moore, and myself. Valkyries forever.”
Puntillo guided Sacred Heart to the 2015 state championship, its fifth in school history. She also led the Valkyries to the 2013 title game and two other state semifinal appearances, the latest coming last Thursday.
Sacred Heart won all five 7th Region championships it played in under Puntillo and went 106-15-5 overall. The 2015 team set a state record with 22 shutouts.
