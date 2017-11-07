Here are the 2017 Kentucky All-State cross country teams

The Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association named its All-State team members for all three high school cross country classifications on Monday. The teams were announced on MileSplit Kentucky.
A total of 13 runners from Lexington were selected by the coaches. Lexington Catholic, which won the Class 2A boys’ championship on Saturday, and Lexington Christian, which placed third overall in the boys’ and girls’ Class A standings, each had five runners named All-State selections.
Five boys were named for Catholic: Joshua Castillo, Spencer Carman, Ben Cole, Brian Reinhart and Adam Walker.
Three boys and two girls were selected for LCA: Connor Hayes, Andrew Madden, Anna Rupp, Adam Wier and Allison Whitaker.
Dunbar’s Austin Mathews, who finished third in the boys’ Class 3A championship race, and Tates Creek’s Jenna Strange, who finished third in the girls’ Class 3A race, were All-State selections. Dunbar’s Caroline Inman, who placed 12th overall, also earned All-State recognition.
The complete All-State teams for each class are listed below.
CLASS A
Boys: Abshir Abdi, Collegiate; Caleb Bolus, Louisville Holy Cross; John Cason, Owensboro Catholic; Nick Coffey, Hickman County; Brandon Cox, Bracken County; Joe Curtsinger, Bishop Brossart; Keaton Downey, Beechwood; Tomas Duncan, University Heights; Connor Hayes, Lexington Christian; Ethan Henes, Collegiate; Lucas Ison, Elliott County; Jared Jefferson, Bracken County; John Komaromy-Hiller, Villa Madonna; Aaron Lucas, Crittenden County; Andrew Madden, Lexington Christian; Josh Meiman, Louisville Holy Cross; Eric Mettey, Menifee County; Samuel Polio, Owensboro Catholic; DK Schnieders, Louisville Holy Cross; Andrew Schultz, Walton-Verona; Ethan Snyder, St. Henry; Austin Stallings, Owensboro Catholic; Keeton Thornsberry, Louisville Holy Cross; Dedrick Troxell, Green County; Adam Wier, Lexington Christian
Girls: Abby Adkins, Elliott County; Ashley akins, Walton-Verona; Allison Bourne, Owen County; Olivia Brown, Presentation; Mya Collins, Kentucky Country Day; Isabella Copher, Bath County; Destiny Goodrich, Owen County; Malia Heck, St. Henry; Abby Jones, Newport Central Catholic; Amy Klocke, Bishop Brossart; Maria Klocke, Bishop Brossart; Muki Kunnmann, University Heights; Selena Mattingly, Williamsburg; Elizabeth Middleton, West Carter; Kailee Perry, Morgan County; Reese Ragland, Collegiate; Anna Rupp, Lexington Christian; Haley Schoenegge, Kentucky Country Day; Rebecca Schroer, Bishop Brossart; Madelyn Waltmon, St. Mary; Caileigh Waters, Walton-Verona; Allison Whitaker, Lexington Christian; Gracie Wingler, Green County
CLASS 2A
Boys: Max Brelig, Hart County; Colton Bullington, Warren East; Joshua Castillo, Lexington Catholic; Spencer Carman, Lexington Catholic; Ben Cole, Lexington Catholic; Marco Dempsey, Franklin County; Jax Downs, Russell; Jacob England, Warren East; Michael Florestal, Christian Academy of Louisville; Jared Goodman, Russell; Will Griffith, Highlands; Ezekiel Harless, Boyle County; Logan Mattox, Western Hills; Ryan Maynard, Taylor County; Elijah Miller, Boyd County; Mitchell Miracle, Bell County; Steven Ott, Christian Academy of Louisville; Brian Reinhart, Lexington Catholic; Preston Sagastegui, East Jessamine; Carson Sharber, North Oldham; Blake Shuley, Highlands; Sean Simons, Corbin; Griffin Staude, Western Hills; Jordan Tucker, McCreary Central; Adam Walker, Lexington Catholic
Girls: Ally Anderson, Boyle County; Sarah Been, Elizabethtown; Haley Blevins, Mercer County; Maria Broering, Highlands; Riley Brown, East Carter; Emma Campbell, Western Hills; Anna Costelle, North Oldham; Jaydee Degraffenreid, Franklin-Simpson; Addi Dewey, Christian Academy of Louisville; Victoria Dotson, Rockcastle County; Adelaide Ensor, Christian Academy of Louisville; Makayla Felty, Bourbon County; Isabella Galvez, Elizabethtown; Makena Gillion, Franklin County; Jenna Grogan, John Hardin; Dyllan Hasler, Scott; Aubree Hay, Ashland Blazer; Rebekah Howard, Ashland Blazer; Anna Kiser, Shelby County; Iyanna McDonald, John Hardin; Madalyn O’Dea, Christian Academy of Louisville; Maggie Schroeder, Highlands; Molly Stigers, Franklin County; Mary Alice Thornburg, Ashland Blazer; Kaylee Wilson, Christian Academy of Louisville
CLASS 3A
Boys: Sam Ackerman, Eastern; Dylan Allen, Male; Jack Baum, Trinity; Jacob Brizendine, Oldham County; Jacob Burnham, Trinity; Nathan Byrd, Cooper; Carter Chavira, South Warren; Nicolas Geary, Manual; Josiah Harp, Central Hardin; Cody Horn, Butler; Thomas Knepshield, St. Xavier; Hunter Kurz, Daviess County; Zachary Larkin, St. Xavier; Nick Lewis, Trinity; Kyle Mastin, Simon Kenton; Austin Mathews, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Christian Parker, Madisonville; Patrick Schaefer, St. Xavier; Grady Shiflet, St. Xavier; Luke Spurrier, South Warren; Trevor Warren, Trinity; Emerson Wells, Eastern; Colby Wiesman, Apollo; Shane Williams, Trinity; Matt Wininger, South Warren
Girls: Breanna Alderton, Owensboro; Costanza Arpinelli, Oldham County; Maggie Aydt, McCracken County; Taylor Boggess, Manual; Abigail Bohn, Manual; Mye’cia Bright, Manual; Savannah Cagle, Oldham County; Emily Chandler, Central Hardin; Anna Constant, Oldham County; Evelyn Constant, Oldham County; Katelyn Cornett, Sacred Heart; Rachel Curry, Male; Sophia Delisio, Simon Kenton; Rachel Gibson, Oldham County; Abby Hill, Madison Central; Karlee Hoffman, Daviess County; Caroline Inman, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Kaitlyn Lacy, Male; Phoebe McCowan, South Laurel; Sarah Michels, Assumption; Ciara O’Shea, Madison Central; Alena Sapienza-Wright, Manual; Kathleen Simms, Manual; Hailey Stallings, Grayson County; Jenna Strange, Tates Creek
