Fall signing period: See which Kentucky athletes have made it official

The early period for the signing of National Letters of Intent for all non-football sports began Wednesday and ends on Nov. 15, and many Kentuckians are partaking.
Below is a list of athletes from schools outside the Louisville area who’ve signed or will soon sign National Letters of Intent. The list is organized by sport and has been curated from signings reported to the Herald-Leader as well as those reported by other media outlets and schools on social media.
Please note that some schools, such as NAIA institutions, can not accept a NLI but some athletes listed joined in the ritual on a purely ceremonial basis.
Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier-Journal has assembled a list of Louisville-area athletes who have signed with their respective colleges.
Baseball
Shane Burns, Caldwell County: Murray State
Ben Daniels, Paintsville: Mount St. Mary’s
Tyler Guilfoil, Lafayette: Lipscomb
Gage Hughes, Greenup County: Cincinnati
Braxton Kelly, Johnson Central: Ohio
Garrett Schmeltz, Pleasure Ridge Park: Louisville
Boys’ basketball
Trevon Faulkner, Mercer County: Northern Kentucky University
C.J. Fredrick, Iowa: Covington Catholic
Austin Hall, Lexington Christian: Cumberlands
Carter Hendricksen, Lexington Christian: North Florida (signing TBD)
Zachary Kelch, Simon Kenton: Navy
Cooper Robb, Scott County: Charlotte
Aiden Ruthsatz, Covington Catholic: Christian Brothers
Andrew Taylor, Corbin: Furman
Jake Walter, Covington Catholic: Xavier
Girls’ basketball
Alexis Burpo, Murray: Murray State
Anna Clephane, Scott: Ball State (signing Nov. 10)
Taylor Clos, Campbell County: Northern Kentucky
Emma Davis, Mercer County: Tennessee-Martin
Blair Green, Harlan County: Kentucky
Faith Lake, Mercer County: Campbellsville
Lexy Lake, Mercer County: Campbellsville
Lex Mayes, Murray: Murray State
Ally Niece, Simon Kenton: Northern Kentucky
Peyton Riddle, Scott County: Eckerd College
Seygan Robins, Mercer County: Louisville
Emma Souder, Mercer County: Northern Kentucky
Macey Turley, Murray: Murray State
Boys’ golf
Cullan Brown, Lyon County: Kentucky
Brady Howell, Henry Clay: Northern Kentucky
Austin Iler, Lexington Christian: Taylor (signing TBD)
Girls’ golf
Sarah Black, Paul Laurence Dunbar: Morehead State (signing Nov. 10)
Girls’ soccer
Lexi Sheely, Lexington Christian: Winthrop (signing TBD)
Softball
Maclai Branson, Ryle: Kentucky
Hannah Davis, Scott County: Kentucky
Montana Fouts, East Carter: Alabama (signing Nov. 9)
Brooke Hill, Paul Laurence Dunbar: BYU
Hannah James, East Jessamine: Murray State
Emily Jasper, Scott County: Cumberlands
Haley Karr, Scott County: Pikeville
Meryn Livingston, Scott County: Cumberlands
Eden Mayo, East Carter: Louisville (signing Nov. 11)
Grace Mullins, Scott County: Georgetown College
Mackenzie Pawlak, Scott County: Pikeville
Kelsey Southard, Scott County: Asbury
Kennedy Sullivan, Scott County: Western Kentucky
Princess Valencia, Scott County: Morehead State
Mattea Ware, Scott County: Midway
Volleyball
Rachael Demarcus, Bryan Station: South Alabama (signing Nov. 13)
Kelly Franxman, Scott: Xavier (signing Nov. 10)
Nicole Legg, Ryle: South Florida
