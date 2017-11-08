Mercer County Titans guard Seygan Robins (4) drives the ball to the basket during the Girls Basketball game between Mercer County and Butler at Butler high school in Louisville, Ky.
Fall signing period: See which Kentucky athletes have made it official

By Josh Moore

November 08, 2017 5:17 PM

The early period for the signing of National Letters of Intent for all non-football sports began Wednesday and ends on Nov. 15, and many Kentuckians are partaking.

Below is a list of athletes from schools outside the Louisville area who’ve signed or will soon sign National Letters of Intent. The list is organized by sport and has been curated from signings reported to the Herald-Leader as well as those reported by other media outlets and schools on social media.

Please note that some schools, such as NAIA institutions, can not accept a NLI but some athletes listed joined in the ritual on a purely ceremonial basis.

Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier-Journal has assembled a list of Louisville-area athletes who have signed with their respective colleges.

If you know of an athlete who will next season play a sport in college and isn’t listed below, please contact Josh Moore via Twitter (@HLpreps) or email (jmoore@herald-leader.com).

Baseball

Shane Burns, Caldwell County: Murray State

Ben Daniels, Paintsville: Mount St. Mary’s

Tyler Guilfoil, Lafayette: Lipscomb

Gage Hughes, Greenup County: Cincinnati

Braxton Kelly, Johnson Central: Ohio

Garrett Schmeltz, Pleasure Ridge Park: Louisville

Boys’ basketball

Trevon Faulkner, Mercer County: Northern Kentucky University

C.J. Fredrick, Iowa: Covington Catholic

Austin Hall, Lexington Christian: Cumberlands

Carter Hendricksen, Lexington Christian: North Florida (signing TBD)

Zachary Kelch, Simon Kenton: Navy

Cooper Robb, Scott County: Charlotte

Aiden Ruthsatz, Covington Catholic: Christian Brothers

Andrew Taylor, Corbin: Furman

Jake Walter, Covington Catholic: Xavier

Robb
Scott County's Cooper Robb (10) shoots a reverse layup around Lexington Catholic's Max Sparkman (14), during the boys 11th Region Tournament finals, Monday, March 6, 2017, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Tim Webb

Girls’ basketball

Alexis Burpo, Murray: Murray State

Anna Clephane, Scott: Ball State (signing Nov. 10)

Taylor Clos, Campbell County: Northern Kentucky

Emma Davis, Mercer County: Tennessee-Martin

Blair Green, Harlan County: Kentucky

Faith Lake, Mercer County: Campbellsville

Lexy Lake, Mercer County: Campbellsville

Lex Mayes, Murray: Murray State

Ally Niece, Simon Kenton: Northern Kentucky

Peyton Riddle, Scott County: Eckerd College

Seygan Robins, Mercer County: Louisville

Emma Souder, Mercer County: Northern Kentucky

Macey Turley, Murray: Murray State

Hall
Lexington Christian's Austin Hall drives past Paris' Marcus Ashford during the semifinal game of the All "A" Tournament at the Frankfort Convention Center in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Bobby Ellis

Boys’ golf

Cullan Brown, Lyon County: Kentucky

Brady Howell, Henry Clay: Northern Kentucky

Austin Iler, Lexington Christian: Taylor (signing TBD)

Girls’ golf

Sarah Black, Paul Laurence Dunbar: Morehead State (signing Nov. 10)

Girls’ soccer

Lexi Sheely, Lexington Christian: Winthrop (signing TBD)

Sullivan
Scott County's Kennedy Sullivan (4) celebrates with teammates after her home run during their game against Woodford County at Scott County High School in Georgetown, Ky., Thursday, April 27, 2017. Scott County beat Woodford County 5-3.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Softball

Maclai Branson, Ryle: Kentucky

Hannah Davis, Scott County: Kentucky

Montana Fouts, East Carter: Alabama (signing Nov. 9)

Brooke Hill, Paul Laurence Dunbar: BYU

Hannah James, East Jessamine: Murray State

Emily Jasper, Scott County: Cumberlands

Haley Karr, Scott County: Pikeville

Meryn Livingston, Scott County: Cumberlands

Eden Mayo, East Carter: Louisville (signing Nov. 11)

Grace Mullins, Scott County: Georgetown College

Mackenzie Pawlak, Scott County: Pikeville

Kelsey Southard, Scott County: Asbury

Kennedy Sullivan, Scott County: Western Kentucky

Princess Valencia, Scott County: Morehead State

Mattea Ware, Scott County: Midway

Volleyball

Rachael Demarcus, Bryan Station: South Alabama (signing Nov. 13)

Kelly Franxman, Scott: Xavier (signing Nov. 10)

Nicole Legg, Ryle: South Florida

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

