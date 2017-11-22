Paul Laurence Dunbar's Savannah Dudek (11) hits the ball past Bryan Station's Rachael DeMarcus (23) during the 11th Region semifinals Woodford County High School in Versailles, Ky., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Paul Laurence Dunbar beat Bryan Station 3-1.
Paul Laurence Dunbar's Savannah Dudek (11) hits the ball past Bryan Station's Rachael DeMarcus (23) during the 11th Region semifinals Woodford County High School in Versailles, Ky., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Paul Laurence Dunbar beat Bryan Station 3-1. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

High School Sports

Here’s your 2017 Lexington All-City volleyball team

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

November 22, 2017 04:33 PM

To the victors go the spoils.

Paul Laurence Dunbar’s volleyball team won the 11th Region and made the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Volleyball State Tournament; nine players from that team were named to the 2017 All-City team by Lexington’s nine head coaches.

Allie Chapman, Savanna Dudek and Meredith Phillips represented the Bulldogs on the first team. Henry Clay, who Dunbar defeated in the 11th Region finals, had three selections to the first team as well — Myana Carter, Sierra Gray and Taylor Trammell.

Tates Creek had two first-team selections in Jordyn Chenault and Claire Darland. Rachael DeMarcus (Bryan Station), Sarah Mueller (Frederick Douglass), Sarah Pruner (Lafayette) and McKenna Vicini (Lexington Catholic) rounded out the first team.

Henry Clay and Tates Creek ended up with six total All-City selections. Lafayette had five and Bryan Station had four while Frederick Douglass and Lexington Catholic each had three. Lexington Christian and Sayre had one apiece.

2017 Lexington All-City Volleyball

(Presented in the order as it was submitted by the city coaches.)

First Team

Claire Darland, Tates Creek (senior)

Jordyn Chenault, Tates Creek (senior)

Sierra Gray, Henry Clay (senior)

Taylor Trammell, Henry Clay (sophomore)

Myana Carter, Henry Clay (senior)

Sarah Pruner, Lafayette (senior)

McKenna Vicini, Lexington Catholic (junior)

Allie Chapman, Paul Laurence Dunbar (senior)

Meredith Phillips, Paul Laurence Dunbar (junior)

Savannah Dudek, Paul Laurence Dunbar (senior)

Sarah Mueller, Frederick Douglass (junior)

Rachael Demarcus, Bryan Station (senior)

Second Team

Hannah Kazee, Tates Creek (sophomore)

Lizzie Buchholtz, Tates Creek (senior)

Abby Shadwick, Henry Clay (freshman)

Emma Shadwick, Henry Clay (freshman)

Reagan Alexander, Lexington Catholic (junior)

Danielle Puckett, Bryan Station (junior)

Samantha Walton, Bryan Station (sophomore)

Eleanor Davis, Paul Laurence Dunbar (sophomore)

Peyton Gash, Paul Laurence Dunbar (sophomore)

Virginia Smith, Paul Laurence Dunbar (senior)

Macy Jundi, Paul Laurence Dunbar (senior)

Ella Reed, Lafayette (sophomore)

Honorable Mention

Madison Preece, Tates Creek (senior)

Lexie Deaton, Tates Creek (freshman)

Miharu Otake, Lafayette (sophomore)

Lane Jenkins, Lafayette (freshman)

Caroline Cole, Paul Laurence Dunbar (freshman)

Olivia Stotz, Paul Laurence Dunbar (sophomore)

Aliesha White, Lexington Christian (sophomore)

Makayla Penman, Bryan Station (sophomore)

Rachel Dodd, Frederick Douglass (sophomore)

Maggie Harrison, Frederick Douglass (freshman)

Sara Warren, Lexington Catholic (senior)

Macey Goff, Lafayette (junior)

Ashley Ranson, Henry Clay (senior)

Emerson White, Sayre (senior)

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

