Warren Central overwhelms Pikeville in Sweet Sixteen quarterfinals

Warren Central came out of the gate on fire, blitzing to a 20-4 lead then cruising to a 74-57 victory over Pikeville in the quarterfinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament on Friday.
BOX SCORE: WARREN CENTRAL 74, PIKEVILLE 57
With the win, the Dragons earned their first trip to the state semifinals since the 2006-2007 season.
Never miss a local story.
Warren Central’s transition offense overwhelmed the 15th Region champion Panthers early. Jamale Barber keyed the decisive run, scoring all seven of his points during the stretch in which the Dragons bulit their 16-point first-quarter lead.
Jordan Cousin was virtually unstoppable for Warren Central. The senior guard scored a game-high 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, routinely finishing off fast breaks and creating shots for himself at will.
Pikeville settled down and played even with the Dragons for much of the game’s remainder. An 11-3 run capped by Connor Roberts’ layup cut the deficit to 23-15 early in the second quarter. The Panthers again got the lead under double-digits early in the third quarter, 39-30, on big-man Zach Hamilton’s layup.
Skyelar Potter tunred in a double-double for Warren Central with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Wyatt Battaile led Pikeville with 12 points and five rebounds.
Warren Central will face Scott County in the semifinals Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Comments