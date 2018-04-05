Kentucky.com prep baseball and softball Player of the Week winners announced

Voting for the first Kentucky.com Player of the Week awards for baseball and softball this season was conducted earlier this week.
Conner’s Jarrod Rabe and Estill County’s Kaylee Covey took home the respective honors. Rabe received 2,119 votes, 51.3 percent of those cast, in the baseball poll while Covey garnered 4,589 votes, 40.7 percent of those cast this week.
Rabe was recognized for his performance in the Cougars’ 16-8 win at Lawrenceburg (Ind.) on Saturday. He had five RBI on a 3-for-5 day at the plate.
Covey won for her showing in Estill County’s four-inning 16-0 win over Owsley County on March 26. The senior had 12 strikeouts and allowed one hit on the mound and helped her cause with four RBI on 3-for-4 hitting, including a home run.
If you’d like to nominate a player performance in either sport for the week of April 1-7, please email or tag me on Twitter by 1 p.m. Sunday, April 8.
