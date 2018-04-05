Lexington Legends pitcher Walker Sheller holds a ball during practice at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Lexington Legends pitcher Walker Sheller holds a ball during practice at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Lexington Legends pitcher Walker Sheller holds a ball during practice at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

High School Sports

Kentucky.com prep baseball and softball Player of the Week winners announced

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

April 05, 2018 02:32 PM

Voting for the first Kentucky.com Player of the Week awards for baseball and softball this season was conducted earlier this week.

Conner’s Jarrod Rabe and Estill County’s Kaylee Covey took home the respective honors. Rabe received 2,119 votes, 51.3 percent of those cast, in the baseball poll while Covey garnered 4,589 votes, 40.7 percent of those cast this week.

Rabe was recognized for his performance in the Cougars’ 16-8 win at Lawrenceburg (Ind.) on Saturday. He had five RBI on a 3-for-5 day at the plate.

Covey won for her showing in Estill County’s four-inning 16-0 win over Owsley County on March 26. The senior had 12 strikeouts and allowed one hit on the mound and helped her cause with four RBI on 3-for-4 hitting, including a home run.

If you’d like to nominate a player performance in either sport for the week of April 1-7, please email or tag me on Twitter by 1 p.m. Sunday, April 8.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Oldham County's game-winning three at Sweet Sixteen

View More Video