Scott County's Hannah Davis (2) hits the ball during the Woodford County Yellowjackets vs the Scott County Lady Cards softball game at Franklin County High School on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Frankfort, Ky. The Yellowjackets defeated the Lady Cards 1-0.
High School Sports

The new high school softball poll is out. Who’s in it?

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

April 09, 2018 04:05 PM

The Kentucky Softball Coaches Association on Sunday released its top 25 poll for the week beginning April 8.

A total of 16 votes were cast and four teams received first-place votes. Scott County received the most first-place votes — 12 — and was ranked first for the second straight week.

KSCA TOP 25

Team (First-place votes)

Points

Previous position

1. Scott County (12)

385

1

2. East Carter (1)

354

4

3. Male (1)

350

3

4. McCracken County

323

2

5. Madisonville (1)

322

5

6. Mercy

294

8

7. Ballard

292

6

8. Christian County

271

7

9. Central Hardin

233

10

t10. Apollo

196

13

t10. Warren East

196

16

12. South Warren

176

11

13. Daviess County

173

13

14. Owensboro Catholic

168

15

15. Woodford County

167

9

16. Louisville Holy Cross

161

12

17. Oldham County

137

18

18. Marshall County

108

19

19. Boyle County

103

17

20. East Jessamine

87

22

21. Butler

85

21

22. Spencer County

60

24

23. Collins

58

20

t24. Hancock County

48

NR

t24. North Laurel

48

23

t24. Ohio County (1)

48

NR

Others schools receiving votes: Eastern 38, Assumption 34, Pulaski County 27, Madison Central 25, South Laurel 22, Webster County 22,Pikeville 20, Barren County 19, Ryle 16, Caldwell County 14, Garrard County 14, Green County 10, Lawrence County 10, Anderson County 7, Boyd County 7, Raceland 7, Lexington Christian 6, Lafayette 2, Perry County Central 2, Bourbon County 1, Manual 1, Meade County 1, Taylor County 1

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

