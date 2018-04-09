The new high school softball poll is out. Who’s in it?

The Kentucky Softball Coaches Association on Sunday released its top 25 poll for the week beginning April 8.
A total of 16 votes were cast and four teams received first-place votes. Scott County received the most first-place votes — 12 — and was ranked first for the second straight week.
KSCA TOP 25
Team (First-place votes)
Points
Previous position
1. Scott County (12)
385
1
2. East Carter (1)
354
4
3. Male (1)
350
3
4. McCracken County
323
2
5. Madisonville (1)
322
5
6. Mercy
294
8
7. Ballard
292
6
8. Christian County
271
7
9. Central Hardin
233
10
t10. Apollo
196
13
t10. Warren East
196
16
12. South Warren
176
11
13. Daviess County
173
13
14. Owensboro Catholic
168
15
15. Woodford County
167
9
16. Louisville Holy Cross
161
12
17. Oldham County
137
18
18. Marshall County
108
19
19. Boyle County
103
17
20. East Jessamine
87
22
21. Butler
85
21
22. Spencer County
60
24
23. Collins
58
20
t24. Hancock County
48
NR
t24. North Laurel
48
23
t24. Ohio County (1)
48
NR
Others schools receiving votes: Eastern 38, Assumption 34, Pulaski County 27, Madison Central 25, South Laurel 22, Webster County 22,Pikeville 20, Barren County 19, Ryle 16, Caldwell County 14, Garrard County 14, Green County 10, Lawrence County 10, Anderson County 7, Boyd County 7, Raceland 7, Lexington Christian 6, Lafayette 2, Perry County Central 2, Bourbon County 1, Manual 1, Meade County 1, Taylor County 1
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
