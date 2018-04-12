Lexington Legends pitcher Walker Sheller holds a ball during practice at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
High School Sports

Kentucky.com prep baseball and softball Player of the Week winners announced

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

April 12, 2018 11:52 AM

Voting for the Kentucky.com Player of the Week baseball and softball awards was conducted earlier this week.

Union County’s James Hutchison and Graves County’s Bailey Wilson took home the respective honors. Hutchison received 2,953 votes, 39.44 percent of those cast, in the baseball poll while Wilson earned 1,071 votes, 16.74 percent of those cast this week.

Hutchison drove in three runs on 3-for-4 hitting in Union County’s 14-3 victory against Washington County at the Fort Walton Beach Bash on April 6. He had a home run and scored three runs for the Braves in that contest.

Wilson went 3-for-4 with four RBI and scored two runs in Graves County’s 17-2 win over Crittenden County on April 7. Two of her hits were doubles for the Eagles.

If you’d like to nominate a player performance in either sport for the week of April 8-14, please email or tag me on Twitter by 1 p.m. Sunday, April 8.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

