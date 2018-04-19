Kentucky.com Baseball and Softball Player of the Week winners announced

Fan voting for the Kentucky.com Player of the Week baseball and softball awards was conducted earlier this week.
Boyle County senior Tristen Helton received 1,882 votes (30.46 percent of those cast) to take home the baseball honor. He was 3-for-4 with 1 RBI in Boyle County's 9-0 win at Garrard County on April 10 and turned around to throw 10 strikeouts and allow only four hits in another 9-0 win over the Golden Lions at home on April 11.
Cooper's Amber Chaney won a tight race for this week's softball recognition. She received 3,988 votes — just 156 more than second-place finisher Keely Bowling of Boyle County — following her performance against Covington Holy Cross in a 17-1 win. Chaney, an eighth grader, was 4-for-4 with 3 RBI and allowed only three hits in that contest.
If you’d like to nominate a player performance in either sport for the week of April 15-21, please email or tag me on Twitter @HLpreps by 1 p.m. Sunday, April 22.
