Softball star was walked a third time. An 0-for-3 batter got her home for the win.

Trailing by two runs and down to its final three outs, Paul Laurence Dunbar's softball team on Sunday appeared to be in line for its third straight loss to open 43rd District play. Onlookers learned appearances can be deceiving as the host Bulldogs walked off with a 5-4 victory over the Commodores.
Maddie Cecil got aboard with a leadoff single and Bailey Conley plated her with a double before coming home herself on an errant throw. With not outs, Tates Creek intentionally walked Dunbar star Brooke Hill — who has signed with BYU — for the third time in the contest. Junior Olivia Judy — 0-for-3 to that point in the game — stepped to the plate and delivered a shot that traveled to the center-field wall and brought Hill in for the walk-off run.
"I'm 24 years old but I feel like I'm 50 right now," Dunbar Coach Lauren Mitchell said of her team's victory.
Hill started second-guessing her trot around the base paths as she saw Mitchell's arm waving her to go home at the end.
"I was like, 'Are you sure about this?' because I didn't look and see where the ball went," Hill said with a laugh. "But luckily I was safe and it all worked out."
Dunbar won its fourth game over its last five, righting the ship after a 2-3 start that included lopsided district losses to Lafayette (10-1) and Lexington Christian (9-3) at home.
It shut out South Laurel (7-0) in a showcase at North Laurel before dropping a 4-0 decision at Ballard, a top-10 program. The Bulldogs got their bats cooking against Henry Clay (26-5) and Bryan Station (16-0) last week before finding a way to win against the Commodores, who fell to 2-1 in the district.
"I think last week kind of turned the season around for us and really showed us who we are as Dunbar softball," Mitchell said.
People probably expected Ballard to run-rule the Bulldogs, Mitchell said, and the fight and confidence they showed in that loss was similar to what they showed in Sunday's win.
Conley got the win after relieving starter Melisa Nelson, who left with a hand injury in the top of the third inning. Tates Creek scored all four of its runs in that frame after Dunbar took an early 1-0 advantage.
