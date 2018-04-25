2018 Lexington All-City archery team announced

Lexington's eight high school archery coaches averaged the top scores for their teams to create the All-City team, revealed on Wednesday.
Lafayette's Camden Hauck had the city's best scoring average with a 289.9 and tied teammate Cole Murphy, who averaged 287.4, with a city-high score of 293.
Henry Clay's Sarah Palmer was the leading female archer and had the third-highest overall average in the city at 283.4. Bryan Station's Tyler Marcum (283, high 291) and Frederick Douglass' Colin Phelps (283, high 288) rounded out the top five.
All-City selections Aubrey Dawson, a junior, and Makayla Erwin-Mcfarland, a senior, will compete as individuals in the girls' competition at the KHSAA Archery State Championships Thursday at the Kentucky Basketball Academy in Lexington. Both girls attend Lafayette. Phelps, a freshman, is the only Lexington boy competing for a state title.
2018 Lexington All-City Archery
FIRST TEAM
1. Camden Hauck (Lafayette), 289.9 average, 293 top
2. Cole Murphy (Lafayette), 287.4 avg., 293 top
3. Sarah Palmer (Henry Clay), 283.4 avg., 290 top
4. Tyler Marcum (Bryan Station), 283 avg., 291 top
5. Colin Phelps (Frederick Douglass), 283 avg., 288 top
6. Taetum Crawford (Henry Clay), 281.5 avg., 290 top
7. Victoria Sellers (Paul Laurence Dunbar), 281 avg., 290 top
8. Aubrey Dawson (Lafayette), 280.4 avg., 291 top
9. Natasha Hinton (Lafayette), 279.6 avg., 290 top
10. Colin Ferguson (Lafayette), 279.3 avg., 290 top
11. Lora Grillett (Lafayette), 279 avg., 286 top
12. MacKenize Varble (Henry Clay), 278.3 avg., 287 top
13. Malinda Lemons (Lexington Christian Academy), 278 avg., 285 top
14. Jason Bussell (Lafayette), 277.7 avg., 288 top
15. Makayla Erwin-Mcfarland (Lafayette), 277.7 avg., 288 top
16. Jason Burr (Henry Clay), 277.5 avg., 287 top
17. Sarah Hornback (Tates Creek), 277.4 avg., 286 top
18. Logan Shelton (Lafayette), 277.3 avg., 286 top
19. Langston Ridgway (Tates Creek), 276.9 avg., 286 top
20. David Graf (Lafayette), 276.5 avg., 291 top
21. Danielle Lake (Lafayette), 276.3 avg., 292 top
22. Parker Smith (Paul Laurence Dunbar), 276 avg., 291 top
23. Zachary Langdon (Henry Clay), 276 avg., 282 top
24. Ally Smith (Lafayette), 275.8 avg., 287 top
SECOND TEAM
25. Brittany Shackelford (Tates Creek), 275.7 avg., 282 top
26. Madison Evans (Lafayette), 275.1 avg., 286 top
27. Daniel Clark (Paul Laurence Dunbar), 275 avg., 287 top
28. Erin Caudill (Henry Clay), 274.4 avg., 286 top
29. Tanner Moore (Henry Clay), 274.1 avg., 286 top
30. Kane Jackson (Lafayette), 273.5, avg., 285 top
31. Ray Solis (Lafayette), 272.9 avg., 287 top
32. Elizabeth Piper (Henry Clay), 272.9 avg., 285 top
33. Katie Alexander (Henry Clay), 272.8 avg., 285 top
34. Richard Stinetorf (Lafayette), 272.5 avg., 283 top
35. Eva Aldarondo (Paul Laurence Dunbar), 272 avg., 281 top
36. Hezekiah Riggs (Henry Clay), 271.4 avg., 288 top
37. Ty Blanding (Tates Creek), 271.1 avg., 280 top
38. Sarah Fields (Paul Laurence Dunbar), 271 avg., 278 top
39. Clay Parsons (Paul Laurence Dunbar), 271 avg., 276 top
40. Hayden Moore (Lafayette), 270.7 avg., 286 top
41. Sarah Ackerman (Lafayette), 270.6 avg., 287 top
42. Andrew Prinssen (Henry Clay), 270.6 avg., 281 top
43. Noah De Castro (Lafayette), 270.5 avg., 279 top
44. Jonah Peck (Henry Clay), 270 avg., 284 top
45. John Willcutt (Lexington Catholic), 270 avg., 280 top
46. Peyton Zink (Frederick Douglass), 270 avg., 279 top
