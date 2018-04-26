Here are the Kentucky.com Baseball and Softball Players of the Week

Voting for the Kentucky.com Player of the Week baseball and softball awards was conducted earlier this week.
Madison Southern's Kruise Newman and Clark County's Kendall Harrison took home the respective honors for the week of April 15-21.
Newman, a freshman who's committed to the University of Tennessee, pitched a complete game in Madison Southern's 9-0 win at Clay County. He struck out six batters and allowed only one hit in that outing.
Harrison, a freshman for the Cardinals, received 2,161 votes (25.75 percent of those cast). She won for her performance in an 18-6 win at Mason County; Harrison was 4-for-4, hit a HR, drove in five runs and scored four runs.
If you’d like to nominate a player performance in either sport for the week of April 22-28, please email or tag me on Twitter (@HLpreps) by 1 p.m. Sunday, April 29.
