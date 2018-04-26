One archery state championship decided by shootout, another in final flight

A fraction of an inch.
That was the difference between one state title and a second-place medal in this year’s KHSAA Archery State Championships.
Henderson County junior Dalton Hinkle and Anderson County freshman Henry Thompson each shot a 299 during their respective flights earlier Thursday at the Kentucky Basketball Academy. Ties in the top five placings require a shootout, so the boys faced off a few hours later.
There was no cool-down; Hinkle shot a perfect 50, edging Thompson’s 49 in the decisive round for the individual boys’ title. Two of Hinkle’s arrowsjustgrazed the line separting the 9 and 10-point marks; move both a hair or two away and Thompson would’ve won his second state championship in three years.
Instead, Hinkle gave Henderson County its first boys’ titlist (Payton Lykins won the girls’ title in 2014).
“You just gotta give it all to God and pray for it,” Hinkle said. “Whenever you’ve got that many nerves going through your body, it’s hard to control it.”
Thompson, to his credit, had a glass-half-full outlook on the outcome.
"Even with getting second, I'm good with it for a 299," said Thompson, who won the 2016 boys' title. "I'll take it. I was pretty tickled."
Emmaline Kleinman, a freshman at Eastern High School in Louisville, shot 297, a personal record, in the day’s final flight to claim the girls’ individual title. It matched the highest mark ever shot by a girl in the KHSAA championships and prevented a championship-deciding shootout between Simon Kenton sophomore Holly Snow and Anderson County senior Sabrina Kostenbader, who shot 293.
“I didn’t look at any of the scores beforehand cause I don’t like to psyche myself out,” Kleinman said with a grin.
This was the first year the KHSAA issued separate team state titles for boys/co-ed and girls.
Bullitt Central shot 2030 to take the boys’ title over two-time defending champ Madison Central (2023) while Simon Kenton took the inaugural girls’ championship with a 1992, besting Muhlenberg County (1985). It was the first team title for both programs.
Top results
x-won tiebreaker by number of 10s; y-won shootout
Boys' teams—1. Bullitt Central 2030, 2. Madison Central 2023, 3. Wolfe County 2001, 4. x-Lincoln County 1998, 5. Pulaski County 1998, 6. Henderson County 1996, 7. x-Bethlehem 1992, 8. Trigg County 1992, 9. Anderson County 1987, 10. Model Laboratory School 1985
Girls' teams—1. Simon Kenton 1992, 2. Muhlenberg County 1985, 3. Pulaski County 1984, 4. Southwestern 1978, 5. x-Meade County 1976, 6. Mercy Academy 1976, 7. x-Scott County 1973, 8. Bullitt Central 1972, 9. Madison Southern 1972, 10. Ryle 1963
Top 10 boys—1. y-Dalton Hinkle, Henderson County, 299; 2. Henry Thompson, Anderson County, 299; 3. Noah Glass, Bullitt Central, 297; 4. Colten Arnett, Wolfe County, 294; 5. T Sanchez, Hopkins County Central, 293; t6. Garett Knight, Trigg County, 292 (most 9s after most 10s); t6. Joshua Smith, Model, 292 (most 9s after most 10s); t6. Roby Mullins, Lincoln County, 292 (most 9s after most 10s); t9. Faith Okley, Bethlehem, 292 (girl competing as co-ed); t9. Quentin Barnes, Madison Central, 292; t9. Sean Moberly, Madison Central, 292
Top 10 girls—1. Emmaline Kleinman, Eastern, 297; 2. y-Sabrina Kostenbader, Anderson County, 293; 3. Holly Snow, Simon Kenton, 293; 4. y-Emily Patterson, Lincoln County, 292; 5. Lydia Smith, Simon Kenton, 292; 6. Aubrey Dawson, Lafayette, 291 (most 9s after most 10s); t7. Paige Robbins, Simon Kenton, 291 (most 8s after most 10s); t7. Lillian Buchanan, Henderson County, 291 (most 8s after most 10s); t9. Audrey Smith, Trigg County, 291; t9. Katelyn James, Southwestern, 291
