Regional pairings revealed for the Kentucky state softball tournament

Regional pairings were drawn for the Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Championship on Thursday.
Every game will be played at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro. The tournament uses a double-elimination format.
You can find the first-round pairings below. Game times will be determined later.
THURSDAY, JUNE 7
6th Region vs. 16th Region
4th Region vs. 9th Region
15th Region vs. 13th Region
5th Region vs. 7th Region
12th Region vs. 14th Region
11th Region vs. 3rd Region
2nd Region vs. 1st Region
10th Region vs. 8th Region
FRIDAY, JUNE 8
Winners and consolation bracket play
SATURDAY, JUNE 9
Winners and consolation bracket play
Comments