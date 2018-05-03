Scott County's Kennedy Sullivan (4) celebrates with teammates after her home run during their game against Woodford County at Scott County High School in Georgetown, Ky., Thursday, April 27, 2017. Scott County beat Woodford County 5-3.
Scott County's Kennedy Sullivan (4) celebrates with teammates after her home run during their game against Woodford County at Scott County High School in Georgetown, Ky., Thursday, April 27, 2017. Scott County beat Woodford County 5-3. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Regional pairings revealed for the Kentucky state softball tournament

By Josh Moore

May 03, 2018 11:25 AM

Regional pairings were drawn for the Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Championship on Thursday.

Every game will be played at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro. The tournament uses a double-elimination format.

You can find the first-round pairings below. Game times will be determined later.

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

6th Region vs. 16th Region

4th Region vs. 9th Region

15th Region vs. 13th Region

5th Region vs. 7th Region

12th Region vs. 14th Region

11th Region vs. 3rd Region

2nd Region vs. 1st Region

10th Region vs. 8th Region

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

Winners and consolation bracket play

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

Winners and consolation bracket play

