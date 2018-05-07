Kentucky has one of the strongest girls in America. Watch her work.

McCracken County senior Peyton Newberry was recognized as one of USA Weightlifting's Strongest Athletes in America on Monday.
Newberry received the recognition in the women's 154-pound weight class as part of "a special online talent identification combine" that ran from March 14-April 16. Students were asked to submit videos of their best bench press, squat and power clean to USA Weightlifting. Among those reviewing submissions were three-time Olympic champion Pyrros Dimas and national teams coach Mike Gattone.
Newberry was the only Kentuckian recognized. Her max bench was 165 pounds, her max squat was 245 pounds and her max power clean was 165 pounds. Newberry, who's signed with Murray State University as a track-and-field athlete, is the defending 1st Region champion in discus and has the top girls' discus distance in the state this season (122-2).
