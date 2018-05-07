Kentucky has one of the strongest girls in America. Watch her work.

SHARE COPY LINK Peyton Newberry, a senior at McCracken County High School in Paducah, was among 20 athletes named Strongest Athlete in America by USA Weightlifting on Monday, May 7, 2018. Zach Self Josh Moore

