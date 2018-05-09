Lexington's newest star quarterback commits to Cincinnati

Cameron Jones hasn't yet played a game at Frederick Douglass High School, but Lexington's newest star quarterback knows where he'll play college football in 2019.

Jones, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound quarterback who transferred from Knott County Central in January, committed to the University of Cincinnati on Monday night.

I just want to thank God and give him all the Glory for this opportunity! Words cannot describe this feeling. Years and years of chasing this dream and giving my life to the game has paid off. Big thanks to all of my family, coaches, and friends! I am committing to UCpic.twitter.com/XBYTfyjRzN — Cameron Jones (@Cam_J14) May 9, 2018

Jones' other reported offers included Western Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky, Western Michigan and Middle Tennessee State. He'd been in contact with the University of Kentucky but the school had not extended an offer.

"Jones is an intriguing prospect and I think Cincinnati was wise to get him in the fold now as his stock was on the rise," Woody Wommack of Rivals.com wrote for the site. "He's shown nice development as a quarterback and could also have potential at other positions if that shouldn't pan out at the next level."

Jones threw for 2,646 yards and 27 touchdowns with eight interceptions last season for the Patriots.

Cincinnati plays in the American Athletic Conference. The Bearcats open their 2018 season at UCLA on Sept. 1.