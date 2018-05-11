What is Title IX, and how has it evolved in American schools over the years?

A female fan in the Campbell County student section was very expressive during the first half of the Camels' game against Oldham County in the semifinals of the 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament on March 16,
Travis Henderson hit a three-pointer with 1.9 seconds left to help Oldham County advance with a 56-55 win over Campbell County in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen on March 16, 2018, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
Jakolbi Crowe, a student at Estill County High School, hit a half-court shot at halftime of the Sweet Sixteen game between Estill County and Corbin on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Rupp Arena. He won a scholarship.
Estill County High School basketball coach Jon Bentley talks about the historical significance of the school’s first regional basketball win last Tuesday to earn them a first-time trip to the Boy’s Sweet Sixteen tournament at Rupp Arena next week,
Bill VanWinkler, owner of Fan Zone apparel shop in Irving, sold out of select sizes of new ‘14th Region Champions’ t-shirts within 2 hours of the first shipment for the Estill County Engineers basketball team at Estill County High School. The bask
Southwestern defeated Mercer County, 48-46, in the finals of the 12th Region tournament at Pulaski County after Logan Dykes scored a layup as time expired on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Video shot and provided by Matt Overing of the Danville Advocate-
Nigel Smith was named as the head football coach at Lexington Catholic High School on Tuesday, February 20, 2018. He is the fourth head coach overall and the first black head coach in the program's history.
Lexington Christian defeated Lexington Catholic, 53-52, in the 43rd District boys basketball tournament after a successful series of plays after they trailed by two points inside the final 10 seconds of the game.
Robby Kinnard, a sophomore at Paul Laurence Dunbar, hit a game-winning three-pointer as time expired to give the Bulldogs a 72-70 overtime win at Henry Clay on Thursday, February 8, 2018. Video shot and provided by William Mack.
Frederick Douglass freshman Kasia Parks connected on a long buzzer-beater to defeat Bourbon County in a girls basketball game on Thursday, February 1, 2018. Video provided by Frederick Douglass High School.