Champions crowned in the 11th Region tennis tournament

The 11th Region tennis tournament was held this week at Lexington Christian Academy. All four semifinalists in each event advanced to the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament, which begins next Thursday in Lexington.

Henry Clay won the boys' team title for the 11th time in the last 13 years. Scott County won the girls' team title for the second year in a row.

Paul Laurence Dunbar's Matt Halpin, the defending state champion, defeated Model's Cole Wilson (6-0, 6-1) for the boys' singles championship. It was Halpin's second straight title. Zach White (Tates Creek) and Philip Priest (Henry Clay) also advanced to state.

Olivia Gallagher, a freshman, won her second straight girls' singles title after knocking off LCA's Lauren Waddles in the finals (6-2, 6-3). Katie Robeson (Henry Clay) and Jaycie Mair (Lexington Catholic) will also play in the state tournament.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

It was an all-Henry Clay bout for the boys' doubles title. Will Andrews and Brett Folsom overcame teammates Sam Clark and Evan Duggal in a tight finals matchup (7-5, 6-4). Evan Bentley and Mason McIntire (Woodford County) and Cal Benson and Johnson Benson (Model) also advanced to state.

Amanda Miller and Madison Miller gave Lexington Catholic the girls' doubles title with a victory over Scott County's Grace Gardner and Lauren Moore (6-2, 6-3). Jessica Hill and Caroline Lancaster (LCA) advanced to state along with Caroline Hager and Grace Headley (Sayre).

Henry Clay's John Herring (boys) and Lexington Catholic's Ann Bruggeman (girls) were named 11th Region Coaches of the Year.