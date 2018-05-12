Photo slideshow: Class 3A, 6th Region track and field championships

Area high school track and field athletes compete in the Class 3A, 6th Region track meet at Henry Clay High School on Saturday.
Alex Slitz
Sweet Sixteen fan shows wide range of emotions

Latest News

Sweet Sixteen fan shows wide range of emotions

A female fan in the Campbell County student section was very expressive during the first half of the Camels' game against Oldham County in the semifinals of the 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament on March 16,