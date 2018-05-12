Woodford County's Callie Gormley, center, cleared the final hurdle to win the girls 100 meter hurdle event during the Class 3A, 6th Region track meet Saturday at Henry Clay High School.
Region championship track-and-field results for Lexington and area teams

By Josh Moore

May 12, 2018 06:56 PM

Lexington's nine high schools compete across three different classes in track and field, so keeping up can be a little bit hectic. Below we've compiled links to results from MileSplit Kentucky for the events involving schools in Lexington and its surrounding counties.

Class 3A, 6th Region

Schools: Anderson County, Bryan Station, Clark County, Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, Montgomery County, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Scott County, Tates Creek, Woodford County

Final results

Class 2A, 4th Region

Schools:Bourbon County, Franklin County, Harrison County, Highlands, Holmes, Lexington Catholic, Pendleton County, Scott, Western Hills

Final results

Class A, 5th Region

Schools: Augusta, Berea, Bracken County, Burgin, Carroll County, Danville, Frankfort, Gallatin County, Lexington Christian, Model, Nicholas County, Owen County, Paris, Sayre, Trimble County

Finals results

(click here for team scores)

Area high school track and field athletes compete in the Class 3A, 6th Region track meet at Henry Clay High School on Saturday. Alex Slitz

