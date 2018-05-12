Region championship track-and-field results for Lexington and area teams

Lexington's nine high schools compete across three different classes in track and field, so keeping up can be a little bit hectic. Below we've compiled links to results from MileSplit Kentucky for the events involving schools in Lexington and its surrounding counties.
Class 3A, 6th Region
Schools: Anderson County, Bryan Station, Clark County, Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, Montgomery County, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Scott County, Tates Creek, Woodford County
Class 2A, 4th Region
Schools:Bourbon County, Franklin County, Harrison County, Highlands, Holmes, Lexington Catholic, Pendleton County, Scott, Western Hills
Class A, 5th Region
Schools: Augusta, Berea, Bracken County, Burgin, Carroll County, Danville, Frankfort, Gallatin County, Lexington Christian, Model, Nicholas County, Owen County, Paris, Sayre, Trimble County
