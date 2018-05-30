Soggy weather delays 11th region softball again. Here's the updated schedule.

A clap of thunder interrupted the first inning of the 11th region softball tournament semifinals on Wednesday night at Frederick Douglass High School.

The game between Scott County and Franklin County paused and never resumed. Lightning and heavy rain delayed the matchup until Friday evening.

Play will continue on Friday at 6 p.m. with Scott County up 2-0 in the top of the first with one out and runners on second and third. At 8 p.m. Paul Laurence Dunbar will take on Woodford County in the other scheduled semifinal game. Both games will be played at Frederick Douglass High School.

The championship is expected to be Saturday, but a time has not yet been announced.

The semifinals were originally scheduled for Tuesday, but inclement weather on Monday pushed the final first-round game to Tuesday and delayed the semifinals to Wednesday, but were rained out.

On-and-off rain showers have delayed regional tournaments across the state. The 11th Region baseball tournament has also been snarled by the weather.