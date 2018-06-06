How to follow the Kentucky high school state softball tournament

The Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament begins Thursday at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro.
This is the final season that the tournament will use a double-elimination format. This guide will help you keep up with the three-day event. Below you'll find schedules, broadcast links, rosters, stats, details about Kentucky.com's coverage plans and more.
Tournament program
Official program for the 2018 Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament (PDF)
Schedule
2018 state tournament bracket (updated by the KHSAA periodically as games are completed)
Our coverage
Josh Moore will provide coverage of the entire state tournament from Owensboro. Follow him on Twitter (@HLpreps) for scoring updates and video highlights, and check Kentucky.com for game recaps and fun stories from the event.
Video streaming
Video coverage of the semifinals and championship game will be available through KHSAA.tv as part of the NFHS Network, which requires a subscription. Links to those streams are below.
The NFHS Network offers one subscription option — a monthly pass for $9.95 that will renew automatically until the subscription is canceled. A subscription also grants users access to games aired by the NFHS Network from other states. Click here to purchase an NFHS Network subscription.
(All times CDT)
Live video: Winners' bracket finals (9 a.m. Saturday)
Live video: Losers' bracket finals (11 a.m. Saturday)
Live video: Championship (1 p.m. Saturday)
Live video: Championship, game two (if necessary)
Live statistics
(Live stat updates via the KHSAA; refer to bracket for pairings of games 9-31)
Game 1: Butler vs. East Carter
Game 2: Warren East vs. Ryle
Game 3: Pikeville vs. Clay County
Game 4: Central Hardin vs. Ballard
Game 5: Boyle County vs. Estill County
Game 6: Scott County vs. Apollo
Game 7: Christian County vs. Marshall County
Game 8: Bourbon County vs. Oldham County
Game 9: Winner's bracket quarterfinal
Game 10: Winner's bracket quarterfinal
Game 11: Winner's bracket quarterfinal
Game 12: Winner's bracket quarterfinal
Game 13: Consolation bracket game
Game 14: Consolation bracket game
Game 15: Consolation bracket game
Game 16: Consolation bracket game
Game 17: Consolation bracket game
Game 18: Consolation bracket game
Game 19: Consolation bracket game
Game 20: Consolation bracket game
Game 21: Winner's bracket semifinal
Game 22: Winner's bracket semifinal
Game 23: Consolation bracket game
Game 24: Consolation bracket game
Game 25: Consolation bracket game
Game 26: Consolation bracket game
Game 27: Winner's bracket finals
Game 28: Consolation bracket game
Game 29: Consolation bracket finals
Game 30: State championship game
Game 31: Second state championship game (if necessary)
Pre-tournament rosters and stats
(Provided by the KHSAA)
1st Region: Marshall County (roster)[stats]
2nd Region: Christian County (roster)[stats]
3rd Region: Apollo (roster)[stats]
4th Region: Warren East (roster)[stats]
5th Region: Central Hardin (roster)[stats]
6th Region: Butler (roster)[stats]
7th Region: Ballard (roster)[stats]
8th Region: Oldham County (roster)[stats]
9th Region: Ryle (roster)[stats]
10th Region: Bourbon County (roster)[stats]
11th Region: Scott County (roster)[stats]
12th Region: Boyle County (roster)[stats]
13th Region: Clay County (roster)[stats]
14th Region: Estill County (roster)[stats]
15th Region: Pikeville (roster)[stats]
