How to follow the Kentucky high school state softball tournament

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

June 06, 2018 12:31 PM

The Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament begins Thursday at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro.

This is the final season that the tournament will use a double-elimination format. This guide will help you keep up with the three-day event. Below you'll find schedules, broadcast links, rosters, stats, details about Kentucky.com's coverage plans and more.

Tournament program

Official program for the 2018 Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament (PDF)

Schedule

2018 state tournament bracket (updated by the KHSAA periodically as games are completed)

Our coverage

Josh Moore will provide coverage of the entire state tournament from Owensboro. Follow him on Twitter (@HLpreps) for scoring updates and video highlights, and check Kentucky.com for game recaps and fun stories from the event.

Video streaming

Video coverage of the semifinals and championship game will be available through KHSAA.tv as part of the NFHS Network, which requires a subscription. Links to those streams are below.

The NFHS Network offers one subscription option — a monthly pass for $9.95 that will renew automatically until the subscription is canceled. A subscription also grants users access to games aired by the NFHS Network from other states. Click here to purchase an NFHS Network subscription.

(All times CDT)

Live video: Winners' bracket finals (9 a.m. Saturday)

Live video: Losers' bracket finals (11 a.m. Saturday)

Live video: Championship (1 p.m. Saturday)

Live video: Championship, game two (if necessary)

Live statistics

(Live stat updates via the KHSAA; refer to bracket for pairings of games 9-31)

Game 1: Butler vs. East Carter

Game 2: Warren East vs. Ryle

Game 3: Pikeville vs. Clay County

Game 4: Central Hardin vs. Ballard

Game 5: Boyle County vs. Estill County

Game 6: Scott County vs. Apollo

Game 7: Christian County vs. Marshall County

Game 8: Bourbon County vs. Oldham County

Game 9: Winner's bracket quarterfinal

Game 10: Winner's bracket quarterfinal

Game 11: Winner's bracket quarterfinal

Game 12: Winner's bracket quarterfinal

Game 13: Consolation bracket game

Game 14: Consolation bracket game

Game 15: Consolation bracket game

Game 16: Consolation bracket game

Game 17: Consolation bracket game

Game 18: Consolation bracket game

Game 19: Consolation bracket game

Game 20: Consolation bracket game

Game 21: Winner's bracket semifinal

Game 22: Winner's bracket semifinal

Game 23: Consolation bracket game

Game 24: Consolation bracket game

Game 25: Consolation bracket game

Game 26: Consolation bracket game

Game 27: Winner's bracket finals

Game 28: Consolation bracket game

Game 29: Consolation bracket finals

Game 30: State championship game

Game 31: Second state championship game (if necessary)

Pre-tournament rosters and stats

(Provided by the KHSAA)

1st Region: Marshall County (roster)[stats]

2nd Region: Christian County (roster)[stats]

3rd Region: Apollo (roster)[stats]

4th Region: Warren East (roster)[stats]

5th Region: Central Hardin (roster)[stats]

6th Region: Butler (roster)[stats]

7th Region: Ballard (roster)[stats]

8th Region: Oldham County (roster)[stats]

9th Region: Ryle (roster)[stats]

10th Region: Bourbon County (roster)[stats]

11th Region: Scott County (roster)[stats]

12th Region: Boyle County (roster)[stats]

13th Region: Clay County (roster)[stats]

14th Region: Estill County (roster)[stats]

15th Region: Pikeville (roster)[stats]

16th Region: East Carter (roster)[stats]

