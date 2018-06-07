State softball game ends on a walk-off bunt. The hitter wasn't impressed.

The most impressive thing about Hailey Hymer's walk-off bunt in the first round of the state softball tournament? The fact that she wasn't impressed by it.
Warren East defeated Ryle, 3-2, in the first round of the Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament on Thursday, after Hymer laid down a squeeze bunt to score a running Kya Elkin, who slid into home plate untouched.
Walk-off bunts are old hat for Hymer at Warren East.
"They use my bunting to an advantage in the game because I can lay 'em down and score runs," said Hymer, who hit .407 coming into the tournament and went 1-for-2 with 2 RBI against Ryle. "It's fun, it's really exciting, laying down a little bunt and winning a big game. I've done it before, quite a few games."
Warren East will play East Carter, a 2-0 winner over Butler, in the second round of winners' bracket play at 9 a.m. (CDT) Friday. Ryle fell to the consolation bracket, where it will play Butler at 11 a.m. (CDT).
