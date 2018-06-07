Scott County's Kennedy Sullivan delivered a pitch against Woodford County in the 11th Region championship game.
High School Sports

Kentucky state softball tournament: Wrap-up of Day 1 in Owensboro

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

June 07, 2018 11:48 PM

Owensboro

The first round of the 2018 Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament is complete after all eight games were played at Jack C. Fisher Park on Thursday.

Here is a recap of the tournament’s first day and a look ahead to Friday's action.

Thursday's box scores

Game 1: East Carter 2, Butler 0

Game 2: Warren East 3, Ryle 2

Game 3: Clay County 2, Pikeville 0

Game 4: Central Hardin 3, Ballard 1

Game 5: Boyle County 9, Estill County 0

Game 6: Scott County 8, Apollo 2

Game 7: Christian County 4, Marshall County 3 (9)

Game 8: Oldham County 9, Bourbon County 7

Thursday's big stories

East Carter-Butler highlights

Other highlights

Friday's games

(Links are to live stat broadcasts provided by the KHSAA; all times are CDT)

STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

Game 9: East Carter vs. Warren East, 9 a.m.

Game 10: Clay County vs. Central Hardin, 9 a.m.

Game 11: Boyle County vs. Scott County, 9 a.m.

Game 12: Christian County vs. Oldham County, 9 a.m.

Game 13: Butler vs. Ryle, 11 a.m.

Game 14: Pikeville vs. Ballard, 11 a.m.

Game 15: Estill County vs. Apollo, 11 a.m.

Game 16: Marshall County vs. Bourbon County, 11 a.m.

Game 17: Game 13 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 18: Game 14 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 19: Game 15 winner vs. Game 10 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 20: Game 16 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 21: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 22: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 23: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 24: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 25: Game 23 winner vs. Game 21 loser, 7 p.m.

Game 26: Game 24 winner vs. Game 22 loser, 7 p.m.

