Kentucky state softball tournament: Wrap-up of Day 1 in Owensboro

The first round of the 2018 Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament is complete after all eight games were played at Jack C. Fisher Park on Thursday.
Here is a recap of the tournament’s first day and a look ahead to Friday's action.
Thursday's box scores
Game 1: East Carter 2, Butler 0
Game 2: Warren East 3, Ryle 2
Game 3: Clay County 2, Pikeville 0
Game 4: Central Hardin 3, Ballard 1
Game 5: Boyle County 9, Estill County 0
Game 6: Scott County 8, Apollo 2
Game 7: Christian County 4, Marshall County 3 (9)
Game 8: Oldham County 9, Bourbon County 7
Thursday's big stories
East Carter-Butler highlights
Other highlights
Friday's games
(Links are to live stat broadcasts provided by the KHSAA; all times are CDT)
Game 9: East Carter vs. Warren East, 9 a.m.
Game 10: Clay County vs. Central Hardin, 9 a.m.
Game 11: Boyle County vs. Scott County, 9 a.m.
Game 12: Christian County vs. Oldham County, 9 a.m.
Game 13: Butler vs. Ryle, 11 a.m.
Game 14: Pikeville vs. Ballard, 11 a.m.
Game 15: Estill County vs. Apollo, 11 a.m.
Game 16: Marshall County vs. Bourbon County, 11 a.m.
Game 17: Game 13 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 18: Game 14 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 19: Game 15 winner vs. Game 10 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 20: Game 16 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 21: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 22: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 23: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 24: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 25: Game 23 winner vs. Game 21 loser, 7 p.m.
