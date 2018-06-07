Kentucky state softball tournament: Wrap-up of Day 1 in Owensboro

The first round of the 2018 Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament is complete after all eight games were played at Jack C. Fisher Park on Thursday.

Here is a recap of the tournament’s first day and a look ahead to Friday's action.

Thursday's box scores

Game 1: East Carter 2, Butler 0

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Game 2: Warren East 3, Ryle 2

Game 3: Clay County 2, Pikeville 0

Game 4: Central Hardin 3, Ballard 1

Game 5: Boyle County 9, Estill County 0

Game 6: Scott County 8, Apollo 2

Game 7: Christian County 4, Marshall County 3 (9)

Game 8: Oldham County 9, Bourbon County 7

Thursday's big stories

East Carter-Butler highlights

Other highlights

Kalee Rose gets a three-pitch strikeout to help Oldham County hold on for a 9-7 win over Bourbon County in the first round of the Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament. pic.twitter.com/ntLRFu3a0l — Josh Moore (@HLpreps) June 8, 2018 Aubree-Jo Kemp came into the circle for the Marshals and issued a walk. She then struck out a batter before a terrific play at home. This play left the bases loaded. Incredible resolve.



Extra innings! It's 3-3 between Christian County and Marshall County after 7. pic.twitter.com/RONiv9dyeV — Josh Moore (@HLpreps) June 8, 2018 Emily Blane has a rocket at shortstop. Marshall County goes 1-2-3 in T8, Christian County up looking to end a 3-3 game. pic.twitter.com/gldX0e8zeN — Josh Moore (@HLpreps) June 8, 2018 Fair ball down the third-base line comes off a glove and sends Christian County forward in the winners' bracket to face Oldham County. Ty Shemwell with your game-winning RBI.



Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament: Christian County 4, Marshall County 3 (9 innings) pic.twitter.com/hCm52b1Bj4 — Josh Moore (@HLpreps) June 8, 2018

Friday's games

(Links are to live stat broadcasts provided by the KHSAA; all times are CDT)

STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

Game 9: East Carter vs. Warren East, 9 a.m.

Game 10: Clay County vs. Central Hardin, 9 a.m.

Game 11: Boyle County vs. Scott County, 9 a.m.

Game 12: Christian County vs. Oldham County, 9 a.m.

Game 13: Butler vs. Ryle, 11 a.m.

Game 14: Pikeville vs. Ballard, 11 a.m.

Game 15: Estill County vs. Apollo, 11 a.m.

Game 16: Marshall County vs. Bourbon County, 11 a.m.

Game 17: Game 13 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 18: Game 14 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 19: Game 15 winner vs. Game 10 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 20: Game 16 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 21: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 22: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 23: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 24: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 25: Game 23 winner vs. Game 21 loser, 7 p.m.

Game 26: Game 24 winner vs. Game 22 loser, 7 p.m.