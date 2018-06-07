Softball player gets second walk-off hit in a row, this time at state

Ty Shemwell hit a walk-off home run to give Christian County a 5-3 win in nine innings over Caldwell County in the 2nd Region championship, advancing the Colonels to the state tournament.
The junior wasn't finished with the extra-inning heroics. Shemwell delivered the game-winning run with a single down the third-base line in Christian County's 4-3 nine-inning win against Marshall County in the first round of the Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament on Thursday.
BOX SCORE: CHRISTIAN COUNTY 4, MARSHALL COUNTY 3
Marshall County forced extra innings after scoring two runs in the top of the sixth, answering a three-run fifth by the Colonels.
Christian County almost ended things in the bottom of the seventh; two singles to lead off the inning prompted a pitching change for Marshall County, which inserted Aubree-Jo Kemp. She walked the first batter she faced, loading the bases, but the Colonels retired the next three.
The Marshals didn't record a hit in the final three innings. They scored their two sixth-inning runs off Christian County reliever Lexie O'Daniel, who exited and gave the ball back to starter Regan Hancock, who allowed four hits in nine innings of work.
Christian County will play Oldham County, 9-7 winners over Bourbon County in the first round, in the winners' bracket at 9 a.m. (CDT) Friday. Marshall County will play Bourbon County in the consolation bracket at 11 a.m. (CDT) Friday.
