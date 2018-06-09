Kentucky state softball tournament: Wrap-up of Day 2 in Owensboro

The second day of the 2018 Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament is complete after more than a dozen games were played at Jack C. Fisher Park on Friday.

Here is a recap of the tournament’s second day and a look ahead to Saturday's final day of action.

STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

Thursday's box scores

Game 1: East Carter 2, Butler 0

Game 2: Warren East 3, Ryle 2

Game 3: Clay County 2, Pikeville 0

Game 4: Central Hardin 3, Ballard 1

Game 5: Boyle County 9, Estill County 0

Game 6: Scott County 8, Apollo 2

Game 7: Christian County 4, Marshall County 3 (9)

Game 8: Oldham County 9, Bourbon County 7

Friday's box scores

Game 9: Warren East 2, East Carter 1

Game 10: Central Hardin 6, Clay County 0

Game 11: Scott County 14, Boyle County 4 (6)

Game 12: Christian County 9, Oldham County 6

Game 13: Butler 6, Ryle 4 (Ryle eliminated)

Game 14: Ballard 11, Pikeville 0 (6, Pikeville eliminated)

Game 15: Apollo 6, Estill County 0 (Estill County eliminated)

Game 16: Marshall County 8, Bourbon County 0 (Bourbon County eliminated)

Game 17: Butler 6, Oldham County 3

Game 18: Ballard 11, Boyle County (6, Boyle County eliminated)

Game 19: Clay County 7, Apollo 3 (Apollo eliminated)

Game 20: East Carter 3, Marshall County 0 (Marshall County eliminated)

Game 21: Warren East 7, Central Hardin 2

Game 22: Scott County 5, Christian County 0

Game 23: Butler 7, Ballard 4 (Ballard eliminated)

Game 24: East Carter 1, Clay County 0 (Clay County eliminated)

Game 25: Butler 4, Central Hardin 2 (Central Hardin eliminated)

Game 26: East Carter 9, Christian County 0 (Christian County eliminated)

Big stories so far

Saturday's games

(Links are to live stat broadcasts provided by the KHSAA; all times are CDT)

Game 27: Scott County vs. Warren East, 9 a.m.

Game 28: East Carter vs. Butler, 9 a.m.

Game 29: East Carter-Butler winner vs. Scott County-Warren East loser, 11 a.m.

Game 30: Championship finals, 1 p.m.

Game 31: Championship finals, game two (played after game one if necessary)

Video streaming

Video coverage of the semifinals and championship game will be available through KHSAA.tv as part of the NFHS Network, which requires a subscription. Links to those streams are below.

The NFHS Network offers one subscription option — a monthly pass for $9.95 that will renew automatically until the subscription is canceled. A subscription also grants users access to games aired by the NFHS Network from other states. Click here to purchase an NFHS Network subscription.

(All times CDT)

Live video: Scott County vs. Warren East, 9 a.m.

Live video: East Carter-Butler winner vs. Scott County-Warren East loser, 11 a.m.

Live video: Championship (1 p.m. Saturday)

Live video: Championship, game two (if necessary)