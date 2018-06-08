Extended delay can't slow down Scott County at state softball tournament

It took a while to play it, but Scott County's third game of the Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Tournament ended the same way its first two did: a convincing victory.

The Cardinals defeated Christian County, 5-0, in the winners' bracket semifinals on Friday night. Their meeting was set to start at 3 p.m. (CDT) but didn't begin for almost three and a half hours later; the entire tournament was thrown off by frequent heat-index delays to prevent exhaustion.

Scott County delievered despite the hiccup. It became the second team to shutout Christian County this season — the first from Kentucky — and set up a 9 a.m. meeting with Warren East for a shot at the championship finals.

"We knew we had our hands full and we knew we had to get after it," Scott County Coach Jeff Portwood said.

Carly Oliver knocked a two-run homer over the left-field fence to break a 0-0 tie in the bottom of the fourth. Kennedy Sullivan and Kelsey Southard added RBIs for Scott County in the bottom of the fifth and Emily Jasper singled to score the last run in the bottom of the sixth.

Sullivan threw a complete game and finished with 12 strikeouts. She walked two batters and allowed four hits.

Staying composed during the extended delay wasn't difficult for the Cardinals, who defeated Boyle County, 14-4, earlier in the day.

"They know what they have to do and they know their job," Portwood said. "Several of them have been here for a long time so they know what it takes to play in the state tournament."

Scott County is trying to win its third state title in the last five seasons.

Game highlights