Weather causes chaos at Kentucky state softball tournament

Weather has not been favorable to players and fans at the Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament this week at Jack C. Fisher Park.
High temperatures forced heat-index delays to come into effect through most of Friday's games, forcing play to extend late into the night. The heat continued to be a factor Saturday, and the required delays helped turn a 13-inning affair between Scott County and Warren East into a contest that lasted more than four hours.
Stormy weather approached the area about 5 p.m. (CDT), bringing with it high winds that cooled the facility but also caused damage to tents and other light items around the park.
At least two fans on Friday were treated for heat-related illnesses by medical professionals.
