June 11, 2018 11:41 AM

2018 Kentucky Miss Softball, All-State teams announced

By Josh Moore

Montana Fouts, who led East Carter to three straight appearances in the Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament, was named Kentucky's 2018 Miss Softball by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association on Sunday.

Fouts, a 6-foot-2 pitcher who's signed with the University of Alabama, started playing for East Carter when she was in sixth grade. She finished with 148 career wins — six more than the previous state record — and a career ERA of 0.32, the second-best in state history. Her 1,962 strikeouts are the most in state history.

Fouts, who also batted .502 for her career, led East Carter to its first Saturday appearance in the state tournament last weekend.

Softball is a single-class sport in Kentucky but the KSCA names All-State teams for three classes, using the KHSAA track-and-field alignment as its guide. You'll find all of those teams below.

Kennedy Sullivan, a two-time state-tournament MVP who was part of three state-title teams at Scott County, was named Class 3A Player of the Year. The WKU signee was 5-0 and finished with a 0.00 ERA in last week's state tournament.

East Jessamine star Hannah James, a Murray State signee, was named Class 2A Player of the Year. Green County's Hannah Judd won Class A Player of the Year.

Class A All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Hannah Judd, Green County

Coaching Staff of the Year: Louisville Holy Cross

First Team

Hannah Judd, Green County

Morgan Curley, Raceland

Maddie Gailor, Louisville Holy Cross

Sophie Bingham, Lyon County

Danielle Henning, Owensboro Catholic

Dakota Youngn, Louisville Holy Cross

Carson Goatley, Louisville Holy Cross

Mashea Glover, Caldwell County

Avery Morris, Hancock County

Amanda Morgan, Paris

Second Team

Cassidy Lowe, Pikeville

Isabella Henning, Owensboro Catholic

Brylin Isaacs, Lexington Christian

Ivy Hedgespeth, Green County

McKenna Moore, Bath County

Katie Franklin, Caldwell County

Carson Flynn, Owensboro Catholic

Kailee Finch, Paris

Hailey Smith, Wolfe County

Kacy Zimmerman, Newport Central Catholic

Camryn Slone, Pikeville

Chloe Collins, Raceland

Honorable Mention

Maleigh McDaniel, Elliott County

Tori McKinney, Butler

Erin Bolen, Magoffin County

Calisita Collins, Lyon County

Michaela Robertson, Todd County Central

Maddie Martin, Carlisle County

Emily Johnson, Raceland

Elise Shewmaker, Lexington Christian

Olivia Palasek, Calvary Christian

Alexis Stanley, Pikeville

Madison Johnson, Racleand

Class 2A All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Hannah James, East Jessamine

Coaching Staff of the Year: East Carter

First Team

Montana Fouts, East Carter

Hannah James, East Jessamine

Eden Mayo, East Carter

Ciana Bowen, Lawrence County

Katie Gardner, Warren East

Karlie Keeney, Webster County

Mattie Robbins, Boyle County

Brianda Owens, Clay County

Bailey Chasteen, Rockcastle County

Jeyda Bays, Warren East

Second Team

Jaci Babbs, Union County

Katie Fister, Bourbon County

Hannah Colbert, Trigg County

Mallory Myers, Paducah Tilghman

Lindsey Wood, Estill County

Morgan Fern, Fleming County

Madisyn Eads, North Oldham

Sarah Ratterman, Christian Academy of Louisville

Elle Montgomery, Garrard County

Haleigh Bauer, Powell County

Elisabeth Huckleberry, Spencer County

Sara Hallock, Rowan County

Honorable Mention

Kayle Covey, Estill County

Ashton Rankin, Boyd County

Sidney Argo, Fleming County

Amanda Lee, Glasgow

Rachel Gabbard, Highlands

Ally Alexander, Spencer County

Halia Stidham, Corbin

Kelsey Perkins, Garrard County

Brylee Hage, East Jessamine

Kaylyn Barnett, Bourbon County

Class 3A All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Kennedy Sullivan, Scott County

Coaching Staff of the Year: Scott County

First Team

Kennedy Sullivan, Scott County

Hannah Davis, Scott County

Lexi Ray, Mercy

Allie Skaggs, Ballard

Jenna Howell, Male

Emmy Blane, Christian County

Macy Krohman, Simon Kenton

Peyton Rose, Woodford County

Shelby Kelley, Ballard

Lexie O'Daniel, Christian County

Lindsey Carroll, McCracken County

Maclai Branson, Ryle

Second Team

Lakyn Largent, McCracken County

Morgann Zuege, Male

Jaelyn Sanders, Male

Lexi Miller, Madisonville

Elana Ornelas, Oldham County

Tyler Shemwell, Christian County

Krystin Wilson, Pulaski County

Emily Bryant, Central Hardin

Brooke Hill, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Delaney Enlow, Woodford County

Tekiya Garr-Carter, Lafayette

Honorable Mention

Lesliue Dixon, South Laurel

Paige Oldham, Collins

Payton Blades, Apollo

Jordan Ridge, Assumption

McKinley Miller, Campbell County

Abby Shoulders, McCracken County

Abby Fanin, Johnson Central

Emily Jasper, Scott County

Riley Hull, Pulaski County

Haley John, Apollo

