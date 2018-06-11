2018 Kentucky Miss Softball, All-State teams announced

Montana Fouts, who led East Carter to three straight appearances in the Owensboro Health/KHSAA State Softball Tournament, was named Kentucky's 2018 Miss Softball by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association on Sunday.
Fouts, a 6-foot-2 pitcher who's signed with the University of Alabama, started playing for East Carter when she was in sixth grade. She finished with 148 career wins — six more than the previous state record — and a career ERA of 0.32, the second-best in state history. Her 1,962 strikeouts are the most in state history.
Fouts, who also batted .502 for her career, led East Carter to its first Saturday appearance in the state tournament last weekend.
Softball is a single-class sport in Kentucky but the KSCA names All-State teams for three classes, using the KHSAA track-and-field alignment as its guide. You'll find all of those teams below.
Kennedy Sullivan, a two-time state-tournament MVP who was part of three state-title teams at Scott County, was named Class 3A Player of the Year. The WKU signee was 5-0 and finished with a 0.00 ERA in last week's state tournament.
East Jessamine star Hannah James, a Murray State signee, was named Class 2A Player of the Year. Green County's Hannah Judd won Class A Player of the Year.
Class A All-State Teams
Player of the Year: Hannah Judd, Green County
Coaching Staff of the Year: Louisville Holy Cross
First Team
Hannah Judd, Green County
Morgan Curley, Raceland
Maddie Gailor, Louisville Holy Cross
Sophie Bingham, Lyon County
Danielle Henning, Owensboro Catholic
Dakota Youngn, Louisville Holy Cross
Carson Goatley, Louisville Holy Cross
Mashea Glover, Caldwell County
Avery Morris, Hancock County
Amanda Morgan, Paris
Second Team
Cassidy Lowe, Pikeville
Isabella Henning, Owensboro Catholic
Brylin Isaacs, Lexington Christian
Ivy Hedgespeth, Green County
McKenna Moore, Bath County
Katie Franklin, Caldwell County
Carson Flynn, Owensboro Catholic
Kailee Finch, Paris
Hailey Smith, Wolfe County
Kacy Zimmerman, Newport Central Catholic
Camryn Slone, Pikeville
Chloe Collins, Raceland
Honorable Mention
Maleigh McDaniel, Elliott County
Tori McKinney, Butler
Erin Bolen, Magoffin County
Calisita Collins, Lyon County
Michaela Robertson, Todd County Central
Maddie Martin, Carlisle County
Emily Johnson, Raceland
Elise Shewmaker, Lexington Christian
Olivia Palasek, Calvary Christian
Alexis Stanley, Pikeville
Madison Johnson, Racleand
Class 2A All-State Teams
Player of the Year: Hannah James, East Jessamine
Coaching Staff of the Year: East Carter
First Team
Montana Fouts, East Carter
Hannah James, East Jessamine
Eden Mayo, East Carter
Ciana Bowen, Lawrence County
Katie Gardner, Warren East
Karlie Keeney, Webster County
Mattie Robbins, Boyle County
Brianda Owens, Clay County
Bailey Chasteen, Rockcastle County
Jeyda Bays, Warren East
Second Team
Jaci Babbs, Union County
Katie Fister, Bourbon County
Hannah Colbert, Trigg County
Mallory Myers, Paducah Tilghman
Lindsey Wood, Estill County
Morgan Fern, Fleming County
Madisyn Eads, North Oldham
Sarah Ratterman, Christian Academy of Louisville
Elle Montgomery, Garrard County
Haleigh Bauer, Powell County
Elisabeth Huckleberry, Spencer County
Sara Hallock, Rowan County
Honorable Mention
Kayle Covey, Estill County
Ashton Rankin, Boyd County
Sidney Argo, Fleming County
Amanda Lee, Glasgow
Rachel Gabbard, Highlands
Ally Alexander, Spencer County
Halia Stidham, Corbin
Kelsey Perkins, Garrard County
Brylee Hage, East Jessamine
Kaylyn Barnett, Bourbon County
Class 3A All-State Teams
Player of the Year: Kennedy Sullivan, Scott County
Coaching Staff of the Year: Scott County
First Team
Kennedy Sullivan, Scott County
Hannah Davis, Scott County
Lexi Ray, Mercy
Allie Skaggs, Ballard
Jenna Howell, Male
Emmy Blane, Christian County
Macy Krohman, Simon Kenton
Peyton Rose, Woodford County
Shelby Kelley, Ballard
Lexie O'Daniel, Christian County
Lindsey Carroll, McCracken County
Maclai Branson, Ryle
Second Team
Lakyn Largent, McCracken County
Morgann Zuege, Male
Jaelyn Sanders, Male
Lexi Miller, Madisonville
Elana Ornelas, Oldham County
Tyler Shemwell, Christian County
Krystin Wilson, Pulaski County
Emily Bryant, Central Hardin
Brooke Hill, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Delaney Enlow, Woodford County
Tekiya Garr-Carter, Lafayette
Honorable Mention
Lesliue Dixon, South Laurel
Paige Oldham, Collins
Payton Blades, Apollo
Jordan Ridge, Assumption
McKinley Miller, Campbell County
Abby Shoulders, McCracken County
Abby Fanin, Johnson Central
Emily Jasper, Scott County
Riley Hull, Pulaski County
Haley John, Apollo
