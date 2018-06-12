Corbin pitcher Chase Estep (24) throws a pitch against Hazard during the 2018 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at Whitaker Bank Ballpark on Thursday, June 7.
2018 Kentucky Mr. Baseball and All-State Team announced

By Josh Moore

June 12, 2018 10:16 AM

Drew Rom, who will look to lift Highlands to a state baseball title this weekend, was named Mr. Baseball by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association on Monday.

Rom, a pitcher and right-fielder for the Bluebirds, was drafted as a pitcher by the Baltimore Orioles with the 115th overall pick in the MLB Draft. He has not yet announced whether he will go pro or to college (he's signed with Michigan).

Rom is the second Mr. Baseball winner from northern Kentucky, joining Covington Catholic's Luke Maile, now a catcher for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 11th Region earned a total of 12 nods between the First Team, Second Team, Third Team and Honorable Mentions. Lafayette's Tyler Guilfoil and Scott County's Trace Willhoite were both named to the First Team.

Below you'll find the entire All-State Team as voted on by the coaches.

2018 Kentucky All-State Baseball Teams

First Team

Rook Ellington, McCracken County

Shane Burns, Caldwell County

Wyatt Stevenson, Christian County

Drew McGowan, University Heights

Ryan Hawks, Warren east

Bradley Taylor, Logan County

Garrett Schmeltz, Pleasure Ridge Park

Noah McDonald, Pleasure Ridge Park

Dallas Glass, Pleasure Ridge Park

Ben Metzinger, Trinity

Andrew Littlefield, St. Xavier

Matthew Ellis, Shelby County

Brennan LaBarbera, South Oldham

Drew Rom, Highlands

Tyler Guilfoil, Lafayette

Trace Willhoite, Scott County

Hunter Rigsby, Rockcastle County

Trae Harmon, Somerset

Skyler Cannady, West Jessamine

Chase Estep, Corbin

Braxton Cottongame, Perry County Central

Gage Hughes, Greenup County

Second Team

Trey Hutchinson, Union County

Nolan Melton, Henderson County

Blaine Gillim, Ohio County

Hunter Evans, South Warren

Nick Rucker, Pleasure Ridge Park

Trey Sweeney, St. Xavier

Braxton Foley, Walton-Verona

Chris Seng, Oldham County

Jack Coldiron, Covington Catholic

Ryan Smiley, Harrison County

Tyeler Hawkins, Bryan Station

Tyler Grigalis, Lexington Catholic

Logan Thomason, Madison Central

Jordan Fox, Scott County

Colin Burgess, Tates Creek

Ethan Wood, Danville

Devin Morris, Hazard

Braxton Kelly, Johnson Central

AJ Hacker, Rowan County

Bryce Carley, Boyd County

Kyle Gammon, Greenup County

Ryan Lambert, Greenup County

Third Team

Jacob White, Hancock County

Jacob Curtis, Franklin-Simpson

Jackson Haga, Bowling Green

Hunter Thomas, Russell County

Reece Puckett, Bardstown

Jackson Webb, Elizabethtown

Reed Blaszczyk, Pleasure Ridge Park

Cameron McKune, Butler

Garrett Simpson, Bullitt East

Brendan Koester, Eastern

Aaron Sary, Manual

Gunner Smith, Newport Central Catholic

Logan Castleman, Beechwood

Proctor Mercer, Henry Clay

Trey Eden, Madison Central

Jacob Ferris, Madison Central

Brent Lovell, Rockcastle County

Ty Dragan, Boyle County

Cayden Shaver, Danville

Jack Capobianco, North Laurel

Peyton Cyrus, Lawrence County

Phillip Fryer, Boyd County

Honorable Mention

Lofton Pigg, Calloway County

Jordyn Naranjo, Graves County

Jase Felker, Caldwell County

Peyton Peters, Apollo

Kirk Liebert, Daviess County

Garrett Whitaker, Daviess County

Nick Casey, Muhlenberg County

Brennan Myers, Muhlenberg County

Jalil Akbar, Pleasure Ridge Park

Sam Johnson, Bullitt East

Sam Newkirk, DeSales

AJ Arnold, Trinity

Ethan Kavanaugh, Highlands

Hunter Dreves, Highlands

Noah Brewer, Campbell County

Zach Hamberg, Bishop Brossart

Austin Hoeh, Campbell County

Trent Barker, Bishop Brossart

Aschten Saunders, Nicholas County

Tyler Walter, Clark County

Andrew Day, Harrison County

Isaac Fyman, Nicholas County

Chris O'Neal, Harrison County

Eric Sottile, Lexington Catholic

Sam Sutton, Scott County

Kade Grundy, Somerset

Tyler MuCullough, Middlesboro

Ben Daniels, Paintsville

Peyton Brown, West Carter

Casey Hensley, Russell

