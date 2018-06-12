2018 Kentucky Mr. Baseball and All-State Team announced

Drew Rom, who will look to lift Highlands to a state baseball title this weekend, was named Mr. Baseball by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association on Monday.
Rom, a pitcher and right-fielder for the Bluebirds, was drafted as a pitcher by the Baltimore Orioles with the 115th overall pick in the MLB Draft. He has not yet announced whether he will go pro or to college (he's signed with Michigan).
Rom is the second Mr. Baseball winner from northern Kentucky, joining Covington Catholic's Luke Maile, now a catcher for the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 11th Region earned a total of 12 nods between the First Team, Second Team, Third Team and Honorable Mentions. Lafayette's Tyler Guilfoil and Scott County's Trace Willhoite were both named to the First Team.
Below you'll find the entire All-State Team as voted on by the coaches.
2018 Kentucky All-State Baseball Teams
First Team
Rook Ellington, McCracken County
Shane Burns, Caldwell County
Wyatt Stevenson, Christian County
Drew McGowan, University Heights
Ryan Hawks, Warren east
Bradley Taylor, Logan County
Garrett Schmeltz, Pleasure Ridge Park
Noah McDonald, Pleasure Ridge Park
Dallas Glass, Pleasure Ridge Park
Ben Metzinger, Trinity
Andrew Littlefield, St. Xavier
Matthew Ellis, Shelby County
Brennan LaBarbera, South Oldham
Drew Rom, Highlands
Tyler Guilfoil, Lafayette
Trace Willhoite, Scott County
Hunter Rigsby, Rockcastle County
Trae Harmon, Somerset
Skyler Cannady, West Jessamine
Chase Estep, Corbin
Braxton Cottongame, Perry County Central
Gage Hughes, Greenup County
Second Team
Trey Hutchinson, Union County
Nolan Melton, Henderson County
Blaine Gillim, Ohio County
Hunter Evans, South Warren
Nick Rucker, Pleasure Ridge Park
Trey Sweeney, St. Xavier
Braxton Foley, Walton-Verona
Chris Seng, Oldham County
Jack Coldiron, Covington Catholic
Ryan Smiley, Harrison County
Tyeler Hawkins, Bryan Station
Tyler Grigalis, Lexington Catholic
Logan Thomason, Madison Central
Jordan Fox, Scott County
Colin Burgess, Tates Creek
Ethan Wood, Danville
Devin Morris, Hazard
Braxton Kelly, Johnson Central
AJ Hacker, Rowan County
Bryce Carley, Boyd County
Kyle Gammon, Greenup County
Ryan Lambert, Greenup County
Third Team
Jacob White, Hancock County
Jacob Curtis, Franklin-Simpson
Jackson Haga, Bowling Green
Hunter Thomas, Russell County
Reece Puckett, Bardstown
Jackson Webb, Elizabethtown
Reed Blaszczyk, Pleasure Ridge Park
Cameron McKune, Butler
Garrett Simpson, Bullitt East
Brendan Koester, Eastern
Aaron Sary, Manual
Gunner Smith, Newport Central Catholic
Logan Castleman, Beechwood
Proctor Mercer, Henry Clay
Trey Eden, Madison Central
Jacob Ferris, Madison Central
Brent Lovell, Rockcastle County
Ty Dragan, Boyle County
Cayden Shaver, Danville
Jack Capobianco, North Laurel
Peyton Cyrus, Lawrence County
Phillip Fryer, Boyd County
Honorable Mention
Lofton Pigg, Calloway County
Jordyn Naranjo, Graves County
Jase Felker, Caldwell County
Peyton Peters, Apollo
Kirk Liebert, Daviess County
Garrett Whitaker, Daviess County
Nick Casey, Muhlenberg County
Brennan Myers, Muhlenberg County
Jalil Akbar, Pleasure Ridge Park
Sam Johnson, Bullitt East
Sam Newkirk, DeSales
AJ Arnold, Trinity
Ethan Kavanaugh, Highlands
Hunter Dreves, Highlands
Noah Brewer, Campbell County
Zach Hamberg, Bishop Brossart
Austin Hoeh, Campbell County
Trent Barker, Bishop Brossart
Aschten Saunders, Nicholas County
Tyler Walter, Clark County
Andrew Day, Harrison County
Isaac Fyman, Nicholas County
Chris O'Neal, Harrison County
Eric Sottile, Lexington Catholic
Sam Sutton, Scott County
Kade Grundy, Somerset
Tyler MuCullough, Middlesboro
Ben Daniels, Paintsville
Peyton Brown, West Carter
Casey Hensley, Russell
