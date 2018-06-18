Lexington girls were DQ'd at state meet. Now they're All-Americans.

Five of the fastest girls in America all live in Lexington.
Tates Creek's girls' 4-by-100 and 4-by-200 relay teams finished fourth and sixth, respectively, at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet Saturday in Greensboro, N.C. Their times — 46.46 in the 4-by-100 and 1.40.45 in the 200 — qualified both units as All-Americans.
Myann Davidson, Rosalynd Hollingsworth, Naturi Robinson and Nakaiya Wearren achieved that status first as part of the 4-by-200. Davidson, Hollingsworth and Robinson doubled up as part of the 4-by-100 team, joined by Kayla Smalley. All five girls will be back next season for the Commodores.
"Them getting that honor is great and it’ll be good for them on their track resume as they seek out colleges,” Tates Creek Jonathan Hawks said. "It says a lot about our school, how hard they work and how they represent Lexington."
Tates Creek's 4-by-200 girls' relay team ran the fastest time at the Class 3A KHSAA State Track and Field Championships but was among three teams disqualified for an exchange-zone violation last month. The 4-by-100 team won the Class 3A state title by more than a second.
A few local boys showed out, too.
Bryan Hudson, who will be a senior at Scott County, finished with All-American distances in the discus (198-1, second overall) and shot put (65-06.25, fifth overall) at the event. Hudson, an offensive lineman, has committed to play football and throw at Virginia Tech.
Langston Jackson, a senior-to-be at Henry Clay, ran a 10.64 in the boys' 100-meter finals, finishing seventh overall and just shy of All-American placement. Henry Clay's 4-by-100 relay team was disqualified but its 4-by-200 relay team finished 12th overall with a 1:27.84. Jackson was part of that team along with Tyree Clarke, Ramond Jackson and Anthony Sharpe; all except Clarke will be back for the Blue Devils next track season.
Other Kentuckians competed at New Balance Nationals Outdoor, including Jeffersontown star Kaleb McDonald. Click here for complete results from the event.
