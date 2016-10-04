Five big takeaways from this week’s high school football polls

Some thoughts and observations regarding this week’s Associated Press high school football rankings.
▪ Last week I said it’d be interesting to see how the bottom end of Class 6A voting played out since Madison Central (No. 10 last week) and Tates Creek (11th in voting) were both off last week. Out of sight, out of mind: Madison Central fell from 10th to 12th and Tates Creek from 11th to 14th. The two teams play one another in Richmond on Thursday.
▪ Mayfield returned to the ranks of the unanimous No. 1 teams after losing a first-place vote to Allen Central last week. The Rebels lost their first game of the season to Leslie County, which enabled the Eagles to move back into the Class 2A top 10 after a week’s absence.
▪ Based solely off the AP poll, Trinity (7-0) appears to have easiest path to an undefeated regular season of the the five No. 1 teams that haven’t lost. None of its remaining opponents — Eastern, Seneca and Ballard — are ranked and only one (Ballard) has a winning record. The Bruins have lost to two of the three ranked teams they’ve played this season (they defeated Class 2A DeSales 25-10 in September).
▪ Class 4A No. 1 Johnson Central increased its lead over Franklin-Simpson by a single point this week. Two more voters voted in this week’s poll than last week’s. While their advantage remains narrow, it’s unlikely the Wildcats (7-0) would supplant the Golden Eagles (6-0) unless the latter loses one of its last four games. The Cantrall Ratings also favor Johnson Central (17th) over Franklin-Simpson (22nd).
▪ The team most overvalued by voters according to the Cantrall Ratings? Casey County. The Rebels, off to their first 6-0 start in program history, were ranked sixth in the newest poll but 13th in the latest ratings. The Rebels will have a great shot to improve their number in both standings when they host Corbin (Oct. 21) and Adair County (Oct. 28) in the approaching weeks.
