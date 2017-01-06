Josh Moore’s 2016 All-State football team ballot, Mr. Football pick

1:26 Matthew Mitchell looks back and ahead Pause

1:32 Isaac Humphries thinks he is out of his slump

2:25 Matthew Mitchell on Cats' confidence

1:36 Isaiah Briscoe knows John Calipari is pushing his buttons

0:54 Union workers protest in hallways of Capitol Annex

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

1:20 Snow day for the birds

4:30 The LexGo Eat team shares food news, restaurant openings in the new year