Josh Moore’s 2016 All-State football team ballot, Mr. Football pick

The Associated Press began the final balloting process for the 2016 All-State football teams, which includes the Mr. Football and Coach of the Year awards, on Thursday. Final results of the voting are expected to be announced on later this January.
Below is the ballot I submitted, along with rationale explaining my selections for Mr. Football and Coach of the Year.
First team
Offense
QB—Walker Wood, Lafayette
RB—Kent Phelps, Paintsville
RB—Jamale Carothers, Bowling Green
WR—Jake Johnson, Pulaski County
WR—Keyron Catlett, Christian County
WR—Geordan Blanton, Johnson Central
OL—Colby McKee, Scott County
OL—Woodford Lankford, Lexington Catholic
OL—Jedrick Wills, Lafayette
OL—Austin Dotson, Belfry
OL—Cole Kirby, Franklin-Simpson
K—Landon White, Madison Central
Defense
DL—Quinten Floyd, Bryan Station
DL—Rayquan Horton, Belfry
DL—Cole Bentley, Belfry
DL—Dalan Cofer, Bowling Green
LB—Kyree Hawkins, Fern Creek
LB—Donlevy Harris, Danville
LB—Ean Shaw, Lafayette
DB—KJ Long, Madison Central
DB—Dmauriae VanCleave, Danville
DB—Jack Fagot, Lexington Catholic
DB—Jairus Brents, Waggener
P—Chase Estep, Corbin
Second team
Offense
QB—Tanner Morgan, Ryle
RB—Cory Smith, Hazard
RB—Dillon Wheatley, Lexington Christian
WR—Jackson Beerman, Tates Creek
WR—Dante Hendrix, Cooper
WR—CJ Hayes, South Warren
OL—Hunter Ziegelmeyer, Covington Catholic
OL—Charles Allen, Doss
OL—Cole Spencer, Trinity
OL—Jordan Scott, Belfry
OL—Bryan Hudson, Scott County
K—DC Bowlin, Williamsburg
Defense
DL—Steven Franklin, Glasgow
DL—Stephen Herron, Trinity
DL—Justus Williams, Madison Southern
DL—Austin Daulton, Southwestern
LB—Grayson Blevins, Mercer County
LB—Derek Wellman, Belfry
LB—Tristan Moorehead, Madison Central
DB—Nathan Hobbs, Male
DB—Cooper Robb, Scott County
DB—Cameron Maguet, Corbin
DB—Jake New, Pulaski County
P—Micqael Branch, Central
Mr. Football
Walker Wood
Rationale: The Lafayette quarterback led the Generals to two straight appearances in the Class 6A finals, making the program Lexington’s first to ever play in back-to-back championship games. As a senior, the University of Kentucky was named Lexington Player of the Year and given the Paul Hornung Award, annually presented by the Louisville Quarterback Club to the top high school player in the state. From a historical angle, Wood would be the first winner from Lexington since the award began in 1986.
He showed a commitment to improving not just as a football player, but as an all-around leader. Wood’s fun-loving personality off the field extended onto it, where he was the perfect torch-bearer for a team that played an entertaining style of football and, most importantly, had a blast doing it.
Coach of the Year
Jim Matney
Rationale: Matney’s been in the coaching business for a long time, starting his career as an assistant at Belfry, where he played, before a 20-year stop at Sheldon Clark. He became the head man at Johnson Central in 2004 and this season finally won the championship trophy that had eluded him for decades. The Golden Eagles had lost to the eventual champions six times under Matney before this season, when they eviscerated Franklin-Simpson, 36-0, in the Class 4A finals. Johnson Central went 14-1, its only loss to Class 3A champion Belfry, while having to confront multiple instances of personal trauma off the field.
Comments