Josh Moore

January 6, 2017 3:24 PM

Josh Moore’s 2016 All-State football team ballot, Mr. Football pick

Josh Moore

High school sports throughout Kentucky

By Josh Moore

The Associated Press began the final balloting process for the 2016 All-State football teams, which includes the Mr. Football and Coach of the Year awards, on Thursday. Final results of the voting are expected to be announced on later this January.

Below is the ballot I submitted, along with rationale explaining my selections for Mr. Football and Coach of the Year.

First team

Offense

QB—Walker Wood, Lafayette

RB—Kent Phelps, Paintsville

RB—Jamale Carothers, Bowling Green

WR—Jake Johnson, Pulaski County

WR—Keyron Catlett, Christian County

WR—Geordan Blanton, Johnson Central

OL—Colby McKee, Scott County

OL—Woodford Lankford, Lexington Catholic

OL—Jedrick Wills, Lafayette

OL—Austin Dotson, Belfry

OL—Cole Kirby, Franklin-Simpson

K—Landon White, Madison Central

Defense

DL—Quinten Floyd, Bryan Station

DL—Rayquan Horton, Belfry

DL—Cole Bentley, Belfry

DL—Dalan Cofer, Bowling Green

LB—Kyree Hawkins, Fern Creek

LB—Donlevy Harris, Danville

LB—Ean Shaw, Lafayette

DB—KJ Long, Madison Central

DB—Dmauriae VanCleave, Danville

DB—Jack Fagot, Lexington Catholic

DB—Jairus Brents, Waggener

P—Chase Estep, Corbin

Second team

Offense

QB—Tanner Morgan, Ryle

RB—Cory Smith, Hazard

RB—Dillon Wheatley, Lexington Christian

WR—Jackson Beerman, Tates Creek

WR—Dante Hendrix, Cooper

WR—CJ Hayes, South Warren

OL—Hunter Ziegelmeyer, Covington Catholic

OL—Charles Allen, Doss

OL—Cole Spencer, Trinity

OL—Jordan Scott, Belfry

OL—Bryan Hudson, Scott County

K—DC Bowlin, Williamsburg

Defense

DL—Steven Franklin, Glasgow

DL—Stephen Herron, Trinity

DL—Justus Williams, Madison Southern

DL—Austin Daulton, Southwestern

LB—Grayson Blevins, Mercer County

LB—Derek Wellman, Belfry

LB—Tristan Moorehead, Madison Central

DB—Nathan Hobbs, Male

DB—Cooper Robb, Scott County

DB—Cameron Maguet, Corbin

DB—Jake New, Pulaski County

P—Micqael Branch, Central

Mr. Football

Walker Wood

Rationale: The Lafayette quarterback led the Generals to two straight appearances in the Class 6A finals, making the program Lexington’s first to ever play in back-to-back championship games. As a senior, the University of Kentucky was named Lexington Player of the Year and given the Paul Hornung Award, annually presented by the Louisville Quarterback Club to the top high school player in the state. From a historical angle, Wood would be the first winner from Lexington since the award began in 1986.

He showed a commitment to improving not just as a football player, but as an all-around leader. Wood’s fun-loving personality off the field extended onto it, where he was the perfect torch-bearer for a team that played an entertaining style of football and, most importantly, had a blast doing it.

Coach of the Year

Jim Matney

Rationale: Matney’s been in the coaching business for a long time, starting his career as an assistant at Belfry, where he played, before a 20-year stop at Sheldon Clark. He became the head man at Johnson Central in 2004 and this season finally won the championship trophy that had eluded him for decades. The Golden Eagles had lost to the eventual champions six times under Matney before this season, when they eviscerated Franklin-Simpson, 36-0, in the Class 4A finals. Johnson Central went 14-1, its only loss to Class 3A champion Belfry, while having to confront multiple instances of personal trauma off the field.

