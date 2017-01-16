Josh Moore

January 16, 2017 11:19 AM

How Josh Moore voted in this week’s AP high school basketball polls

Josh Moore

High school sports throughout Kentucky

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press basketball polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling.

BOYS

School

Record

1. Fern Creek

18-2

2. Trinity

17-2

3. Bowling Green

15-2

4. Covington Catholic

15-4

5. Scott County

15-4

6. Ballard

15-3

7. Christian County

13-2

8. Cooper

14-3

9. Paul Laurence Dunbar

13-5

10. Campbell County

16-1

Girls

School

Record

1. Butler

16-1

2. Male

15-1

3. Mercer County

13-4

4. Simon Kenton

13-3

5. Franklin County

14-3

6. Manual

14-3

7. Elizabethtown

13-2

8. Murray

13-3

9. Scott County

11-5

10. Nelson County

15-2

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

Related content

Josh Moore

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Luis David Fuentes speaks about magazine

View more video

Sports Videos