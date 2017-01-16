How Josh Moore voted in this week’s AP high school basketball polls

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press basketball polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling.
BOYS
School
Record
1. Fern Creek
18-2
2. Trinity
17-2
3. Bowling Green
15-2
4. Covington Catholic
15-4
5. Scott County
15-4
6. Ballard
15-3
7. Christian County
13-2
8. Cooper
14-3
9. Paul Laurence Dunbar
13-5
10. Campbell County
16-1
Girls
School
Record
1. Butler
16-1
2. Male
15-1
3. Mercer County
13-4
4. Simon Kenton
13-3
5. Franklin County
14-3
6. Manual
14-3
7. Elizabethtown
13-2
8. Murray
13-3
9. Scott County
11-5
10. Nelson County
15-2
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments