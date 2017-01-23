Josh Moore

January 23, 2017 12:09 PM

How Josh Moore voted in this week’s AP high school basketball polls

Josh Moore

High school sports throughout Kentucky

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press basketball polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling

Boys

1. Fern Creek

19-2

2. Bowling Green

17-2

3. Covington Catholic

17-4

4. Scott County

15-5

5. Trinity (Louisville)

19-3

6. Ballard

15-4

7. Cooper

15-4

8. Paul Laurence Dunbar

13-6

9. Campbell County

18-1

10. Lexington Catholic

13-6

Girls

1. Butler

19-1

2. Male

17-1

3. Mercer County

15-5

4. Simon Kenton

16-3

5. Elizabethtown

16-2

6. Manual

15-5

7. Murray

16-3

8. Scott County

12-7

9. Franklin County

15-5

10. Nelson County

17-2

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

Related content

Josh Moore

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mitchell, UK players pleased after Auburn win

View more video

Sports Videos