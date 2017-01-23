How Josh Moore voted in this week’s AP high school basketball polls

Below is my ballot for this week’s Kentucky Associated Press basketball polls. These do not reflect the actual results of polling
Boys
1. Fern Creek
19-2
2. Bowling Green
17-2
3. Covington Catholic
17-4
4. Scott County
15-5
5. Trinity (Louisville)
19-3
6. Ballard
15-4
7. Cooper
15-4
8. Paul Laurence Dunbar
13-6
9. Campbell County
18-1
10. Lexington Catholic
13-6
Girls
1. Butler
19-1
2. Male
17-1
3. Mercer County
15-5
4. Simon Kenton
16-3
5. Elizabethtown
16-2
6. Manual
15-5
7. Murray
16-3
8. Scott County
12-7
9. Franklin County
15-5
10. Nelson County
17-2
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments